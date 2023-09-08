Google reveals Pixel 8 design

Google has provided a sneak peek at its upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, a week before Apple is set to launch the iPhone 15.

The company posted a 23-second video clip on YouTube showing various angles of the new smartphones in two colour options.

The Pixel 8 is shown in a light pink “Rose” colour, while the Pixel 8 Pro features an off-white “Porcelain” finish.

The new Pixels retain the large cross-width rear camera bars that have been received fairly well by critics.

On the Pro model, all three camera lenses are contained in the cutout. On the Pixel 7 Pro, the main camera had its own cutout.

The video also shows the smartphones have more rounded corners — as was evident from suspected leaked images of a test unit that showed up online in July.

While the video cannot confirm as much, rumours also suggest the biggest design change for the Pixel 8 will be a reduced height but slightly increased width and thickness.

The Pixel 8 will supposedly measure 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, compared to 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm on the previous model, and feature a 6.1-inch screen instead of a 6.3-inch panel.

The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly switch from a curved to a flat display.

In addition to the leaked image supporting this change, Google accidentally posted a 360-degree simulator earlier this week that showed the Pixel 8 Pro from all angles.

Interestingly, Google seems to avoid showing the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen in its sneak peek video.

Launch details

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be fully detailed at their launch on 4 October 2023, from when pre-orders will also open for certain countries.

However, Google has not yet officially offered its Pixel devices in South Africa, so you will probably need to import them yourself or use a specialist import store.

The company had a rather modest list of 17 countries where it sold the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Below are images showing the backs of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro