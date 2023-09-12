Samsung Galaxy S23 FE design and specs leak online

Specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) have leaked online through a Chinese state telecommunications certification authority listing, Android Central reports.

The device listing included an image of the smartphone and details on its hardware.

Regarding design, as is expected with the Fan Edition of a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE looks like the Samsung Galaxy S23, launched in February 2023.

It features a 6.3-inch display offering a 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The device measures 8.2mm in thickness.

The listing specifies that the 5G-capable smartphone packs an octa-core chipset with clock speeds of up to 2.99GHz.

According to Android Central, the chip featured in the Galaxy S23 FE will likely be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the US market, while other regions will probably get Samsung’s Exynos 2200.

The chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Regarding camera specs, the alleged Galaxy S23 FE will feature a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

On the front, the device has a 10MP camera for taking selfies.

The Galaxy S23 FE will pack a 4,370mAh battery and is rumoured to support fast charging up to 25W.

