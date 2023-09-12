Goodbye Lightning — Apple unveils iPhone 15

Apple announced the iPhone 15 series of smartphones during its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

The biggest change with this year’s range is a switch from the company’s proprietary Lightning charging port to the more ubiquitous USB-C connector.

Lightning has been Apple’s choice of port since the iPhone 5, released in 2012.

However, the European Union is implementing new legislation in 2024 that requires tech companies to offer USB-C charging ports on a wide range of electronics — including smartphones.

While many users in the Apple ecosystem will be disappointed that their Lightning cables don’t work with the new phones, USB-C cables are more common and generally available.

In South Africa, Android also has the largest market share, and most phones running this operating system now use USB-C.

That means that many an Apple user might find it less of a hassle to charge their phone while at a friend or family member’s house without a Lightning cable.

Apple will also be releasing wired headphones with USB-C connectors instead of Lighting.

In terms of model options for the iPhone 15 — Apple is sticking to the same four-piece line-up from previous years.

The non-Pro models will be available in two sizes — 6.1-inch for the base iPhone 15 and 6.7-inch for the iPhone 15 Plus.

These two are inheriting several pieces of hardware previously available on the more expensive Pro versions of the iPhone 14.

On the design side, they now feature the pill-shaped front camera cutout Apple has dubbed the “Dynamic Island”, instead of a notch.

However, the screen refresh rates have been kept at 60Hz, instead of the 120Hz offered on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models.

That means Apple continues to remain the only major smartphone manufacturer that sells a flagship smartphone with what has become a largely outdated refresh rate.

However, it offers high brightness — 2,000 nits peak and 1,600 nits peak with HDR turned on — as well as smaller bezels.

For the chassis, Apple has introduced contoured edges for a comfortable grip with a new textured matte finish.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also get the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip — the A16 Bionic — to provide faster performance and better battery life than their predecessors.

In addition, keen photographers will be glad to hear they are fitted with new 48MP main cameras, with built-in telephoto capabilities supporting up to 2x continuous optical quality zoom.

Apple has also promised the main camera will support improved portrait photos with an enhanced bokeh effect.

This primary shooter comes paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera. The same megapixel count is available on the selfie camera.

For longer usage time, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus boast bigger batteries.

Other upgrades include a second-generation ultra-wideband chip that supports connectivity up to three times the distance of the previous generation and a machine learning model that improves voice quality in calls

Users in the US also get free access to satellite features for two years.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five colours — black, light blue, light yellow, light green, light blue, and light pink.

In the US, the iPhone 15 will be available starting from $799 (R15,120, excl. VAT), while the iPhone 15 Plus will retail from $899 (R17,005).

The launch dates and full specifications of the iPhone 15 will be added to this article once confirmed by Apple.

Below are images and confirmed details of the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15

