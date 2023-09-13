Nokia phonemaker launching own smartphone brand

HMD Global — which owns the rights to manufacture Nokia-branded mobile phones — will launch its own smartphone brand.

The Finnish company’s co-founder and CEO, Jean-Francois Baril, made the announcement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

“True to our values, HMD will continue to design for a more sustainable and affordable future for people,” Baril said.

“We will craft technology that is obsessed with the user experience and anticipates people’s needs.”

In addition to its own smartphone brand, the company will continue making Nokia-branded devices and collaborate with new unnamed partners for additional releases.

The announcement comes three years before HMD’s licensing rights to the Nokia brand expire.

Although HMD releases phones with Nokia branding, it is distinct from the company that was once the world’s biggest cellphone manufacturer.

While Nokia still exists, it is now focused primarily on its much larger telecommunications network business.

In South Africa, Vodacom and Rain use Nokia’s technology in their networks.

The company sold the rights to use its brand on phones to Microsoft in 2014, after Apple and Samsung had overtaken the company’s phone market share.

When its Windows Phone operating system failed, Microsoft sold its rights for a 10-year licencing deal with Nokia to HMD Global in 2016.

HMD Global was established as a separate co-designer and manufacturer of Nokia phones.

The company is majority-owned by Terry Gou, the founder of the world’s biggest iPhone manufacturer — Foxconn.