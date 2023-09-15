Apple will release software update to fix iPhone 12 radiation issue

Apple Inc. will issue an update for the iPhone 12 “in the coming days” in response to a request from France’s ANFR regulator, the country’s digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a post on X(Twitter) on Friday.

The US company was informed on Tuesday that tests by ANFR showed the device emits electromagnetic waves that are above European standards, and was ordered to halt sales of the model and resolve the issue within two weeks.

“This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company will issue a software update for users in France that should resolve the problem.

Apple has advised tech support staff not to volunteer any information when consumers asked about the issue, Bloomberg reported this week.

The company was already phasing out the iPhone 12, which debuted in 2020, and stopped selling it after it announced its iPhone 15 line on Tuesday.

