Asus says hundreds of Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets violate its patents

Asus is suing Samsung for allegedly violating its 4G and 5G wireless communication patents in numerous Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and watches, DigiTimes reports.

While Asus is not a major player in the smartphone segment, its patented technologies are used by other smartphone manufacturers.

The company recently formed Asus Technology Licencing and Innovative Sonic Limited, which owns its patents.

The divisions have made Celerity IP LLC their exclusive licensee for managing intellectual property.

This company was the one that filed the lawsuit against Samsung in the Eastern District Court of Texas.

The patent infringed is described as a “method and apparatus for improving a transmission using a configured resource in a wireless communication system”.

The firm contended that Asus had attempted to contact Samsung to ensure it licenced the patent since at least January 2022.

“The plaintiffs [Asus] have provided Samsung multiple opportunities to license the plaintiffs’ patents on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

“Despite this, Samsung has not reciprocated the plaintiffs’ good faith efforts.”

“Samsung has declined to take a FRAND license, while continuing to make, use, sell, offer to sell, and import the Samsung Accused Products without a license to the Plaintiffs’ patents.

“As a result of Defendants’ acts of infringement, the plaintiffs have suffered actual and consequential damages.”

“To the fullest extent permitted by law, the plaintiffs seek recovery of damages at least in the form of reasonable royalties.”

The list of products for which Asus accuses Samsung of infringing its patents is extensive and includes both 4G-only and 5G devices.

It includes all models of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, all Galaxy S series smartphones from the Galaxy S8 and onwards, the Galaxy Note series from the Note FE, numerous Galaxy A series smartphones, all Galaxy Watch models, and most Tab S and Tab A series tablets.

