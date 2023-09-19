Good news for iPhone 15 Pro repairs

Replacing the back glass on an iPhone 15 Pro model will be substantially cheaper than its predecessors — at least in the US, 9to5Mac reports.

The publication spotted Apple’s latest price estimates for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max repairs.

In the US, Apple will be charging $169 to repair the iPhone 15 Pro’s glass back, and $199 for replacing the Pro Max model’s.

Those are significantly reduced from the $499 and $549 for back glass replacements on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The reduction is likely due to a significant design change that makes removing the back glass from the phone easier.

Apple first implemented this new design on the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but kept the more deeply integrated design on that range’s Pro models.

The change on the non-Pro models was so significant that iFixit reckoned these versions made for a better upgrade.

It is unclear if or how the repair price reductions will translate to the South African market.

Based on the historical prices of at least one major Apple Certified repairer in South Africa — iStore —a price reduction is not a foregone conclusion.

It currently charges R7,799 to replace the glass back on the iPhone 14 Pro, which works out to about $412.

A new iPhone 14 Pro Max glass back will set you back R9,999, working out to roughly $527.

Both those prices are less than what it would cost in the US, particularly when considering that the US prices don’t include VAT.

However, iStore charges substantially higher prices of R6,499 ($343) and R7,799 ($412) to replace the glass backs of the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.

When including VAT in the US prices, the iStore’s standard iPhone 14 back glass repair price is about 90% more expensive than in the US, while the Plus model’s price is 80% higher.

That is despite both featuring a more repair-friendly design.

The table below compares the prices of replacing the back glass on the iPhone 14 range at iStore South Africa and Apple Stores in the US.

Back glass repair costs — iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Model Apple Store price with VAT (US) iStore price (South Africa) Difference iPhone 14 $194.35 / R3,685 R6,499 89.9% more iPhone 14 Plus $228.85 / R4,339 R7,799 79.7% more iPhone 14 Pro $573.85 / R10,881 R7,799 28.3% less iPhone 14 Pro Max $631.35 / R11,972 R9,999 16.5% less iPhone 15 $194.35 / R3,685 TBC TBC iPhone 15 Plus $228.85 / R4,339 TBC TBC iPhone 15 Pro $194.35 / R3,685 TBC TBC iPhone 15 Pro Max $228.85 / R4,339 TBC TBC

