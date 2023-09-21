iFixit slashes iPhone 14’s repairability score

iFixit has slammed Apple over the repairability of its smartphones, with the DIY repair gurus slashing the iPhone 14’s repairability score.

iFixit retroactively cut the iPhone 14’s repairability from a “recommended” 7/10 to a “do-not-recommend” 4/10, citing the software involved as a limiting factor to self-repair tasks.

“Software now limits many basic iPhone repairs. That’s why we’ve revised the repairability score for the iPhone 14 from a recommend 7 out of 10 to a do-not-recommend 4,” said iFixit.

“Although we enthusiastically awarded it a solid score at launch last year, thanks to its innovative repair-friendly architecture — of which we remain big fans — the reality for folks trying to fix these things has been very different.”

Challenges faced by iPhone owners wanting to self-repair include getting approval and the correct parts from Apple and then having to get the repair validated via a chat system.

The owner will run into limited or missing functionality and several annoying warnings if these steps aren’t completed.

Third-party repair shops also face a threat from Apple’s repair policies. These shops often harvest components from broken devices or use third-party parts.

However, they are forced to send Apple their customers’ personal information or to agree to five years of audits to carry out repairs.

“So when we gave the iPhone 14 a high score, the community pushed back. To be honest, they were right — and we’d like to thank our critics for helping us hold manufacturers accountable,” said iFixit.

