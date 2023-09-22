Big price hike for iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in South Africa

The iStore has listed prices for the iPhone 15 in South Africa ranging from R21,999 to R44,999.

Apple announced the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

While the smartphones primarily feature iterative upgrades over their predecessors, they are the first iPhones that boast USB-C ports for charging and data transfer.

In the US, Apple kept the prices of this year’s range the same — with the base model starting at $799 (R17,350, including VAT).

In South Africa, iPhone 15 pre-orders opened on Friday, 22 September 2023, with shipping from 29 September 2023.

South African pricing for new Apple products is typically announced first by Authorised Resellers like iStore or Digicape.

iStore will sell the iPhone 15 128GB for R21,999 — R1,400 more than the iPhone 14 128 GB’s starting price a year ago.

Similarly, the 512GB configuration is R30,499 — R1,000 more than the iPhone 14 with the same storage.

The 128GB Plus model will start at R24,999 — R1,000 more than its predecessor.

The Pro models will also cost substantially more than the iPhone 14 series at launch.

The iPhone 15 Pro will begin at R27,699 for the 128GB model, R2,000 more than the iPhone 14 Pro with the same amount of storage.

As is the case in the US, the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro Max has been dropped, with the 256GB variant now being the entry-level option for this model.

It will set you back R33,499, as opposed to the R30,999 that the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max costs.

The top-end 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max costs R3,500 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same storage.

One reason for the price increase is that the South African rand is 7.5% weaker against the US dollar than a year ago.

The currency’s most recent slide happened after the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, accused the country of supplying arms to Russia — aiding its war on Ukraine.

Brigety has since apologised, and a judicial probe uncovered no evidence to substantiate Brigety’s claim.

Despite this, the rand has not recovered.

The table below summarises iStore’s launch prices for the iPhone 15 series in South Africa.

We’ve also included the prices of each model’s predecessor from the iPhone 14 range in brackets for comparison.

iPhone 15 prices Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 15 R21,999

(R20,599) R24,999

(R23,199) R30,499

(R28,499) – iPhone 15 Plus R24,999

(R24,499) R27,699

(R26,999) R33,499

(R32,499) – iPhone 15 Pro R27,699

(R25,699) R30,799

(R28,299) R36,499

(R33,499) R41,999

(R38,599) iPhone 15 Pro Max – R33,499

(R30,999) R38,999

(R35,999) R44,999

(R41,499) iPhone 14 prices shown in brackets

iStore has also put up prices for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

Both watches feature Apple’s new S9 chip, which boasts a 56 billion-transistor CPU and four-core neural engine.

Apple says the S9 chip’s GPU is also 30% faster than the S8 featured in the Watch Series 8.

Its improved performance supports several useful new features, including on-device processing for Siri and gesture controls for answering and rejecting calls.

The Watch Series 9 will start at R10,499 from iStore for the non-cellular 41mm model with an aluminium case, compared to R9,599 for the previous year’s equivalent model.

The stainless steel case version will start at R18,549 for the 41mm model and R19,799 for the 45mm.

The Watch Ultra 2 will be priced at R20,999, R2,000 more than the original model at its launch.

The table below summarises the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 prices in South Africa.