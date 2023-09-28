Blacklisting blunder leaves South African with bricked iPhone for months

A small mistake by an iStore employee led to a Vodacom customer having their iPhone incorrectly blacklisted and rendered useless for over two months.

The frustrated customer contacted MyBroadband in mid-Sepember after failing to get the phone unblocked since early July.

He had been using an iPhone 14 Plus on a business contract from November 2022 before the phone was abruptly blocked without any warning from the operator.

After contacting Vodacom about the issue, multiple employees told him that Telkom had blacklisted it.

Once blacklisted, the phone cannot connect to any mobile networks — regardless of which operator initiated the action.

Operators typically blacklist devices if a phone has been stolen. Sometimes, networks also block devices if a customer has defaulted on contract payments.

At least one Vodacom employee told the customer that Telkom, and sometimes MTN, regularly blocked iPhones on Vodacom’s network for allegedly being stolen.

The customer insisted that their account was paid and the phone was bought new from iStore.

MyBroadband queried the issue with Vodacom and Telkom, and what followed was a scramble of a fact-finding mission.

Vodacom was first to respond by vehemently denying that it sells stolen or blacklisted devices.

“When the customer bought the device from us [via iStore] in November 2022, almost nine months ago, the device was fully functional and not blocked or blacklisted,” Vodacom said.

“Regrettably, we do not have specific details as to why this specific device is blocked or blacklisted.”

“We can only suggest that the customer contact their service provider to understand the reasons why their device is suddenly blacklisted.”

The latter remark was strange, given that Vodacom was the customer’s service provider.

Telkom subsequently told MyBroadband that the customer did not use Telkom’s services on the device in question.

“The customer was in-store and was sold the service and device under a Vodacom account.”

This raised questions over Vodacom support staff’s claims that Telkom had blacklisted the phone.

We told Vodacom what Telkom said and questioned whether it was not responsible for the blacklisting.

After previously refusing to explain the reason for the blacklisting, Vodacom provided proof that Telkom had marked the iPhone as blacklisted in a credit bureau database over an unpaid account.

However, the name and number of the customer linked to the iPhone’s IMEI did not match that of the Vodacom customer who contacted us.

After sending this to Telkom, the operator re-opened its investigation, and it ultimately uncovered what had actually happened.

Telkom customer pulled out of contract application

It determined that an incomplete contract application process at the iStore was to blame for the incorrect blacklisting.

The iPhone 14 Plus in question was originally designated for a Telkom customer who hadn’t finished their contract sign-up.

However, Telkom said the iStore employee had failed to remove the smartphone’s logged IMEI from the system, resulting in the contract showing as active on Telkom’s systems.

The Vodacom customer who got slapped with the blacklisting had coincidentally visited that same iStore and was sold the phone allocated to the prospective Telkom contract subscriber before they backed out.

The person who was incorrectly signed up for the contract did not pay the account because they probably didn’t even know it had been activated.

But because Telkom’s records showed this person had been issued with the phone, the operator blacklisted the customer’s number and the associated IMEI.

Both the Telkom and Vodacom customers were impacted by the issue, but neither carried fault for it.

Telkom subsequently confirmed that the IMEI and Telkom customer’s phone number had been removed from the blacklisting.

iStore told MyBroadband it was aware of the incident and, to its knowledge, it had been rectified for both customers.

MyBroadband also asked the retailer whether it would provide additional training or change its enrollment systems to avoid similar mishaps.

iStore said it could not comment on internal processes and procedures.

