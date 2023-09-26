The average South African needs to work 27 days to afford the iPhone 15 Pro

The average South African employee needs to save 27 days’ pay to buy Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, according to an analysis by Picodi.

The discount coupon website has published the 2023 iteration of its iPhone Index, which compares the launch prices of Apple’s flagship smartphones with the average worker’s earnings in 64 countries.

“iPhone Index 2023 was calculated based on the official prices of the iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB), presented either by the local branches of Apple or by authorised sellers,” Picodi explained.

“The average wages were taken from the official statistics office’s websites and are up-to-date as of the release of the iPhone in each country.”

The 128GB option of the iPhone 15 Pro launched at R27,699 from Apple authorised sellers iStore and Digicape, R2,000 more than its predecessor.

In the US, prices for most of the models remained the same. However, the rand is significantly weaker against the dollar than when the iPhone 14 series was launched.

Picodi found that Statistics South Africa’s latest earnings data showed the average monthly gross and net wages in South Africa were R25,304 and R21,564, respectively.

“This means that an average South African [worker] needs 27 workdays in order to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro, provided that all the money earned is saved for this purpose,” Picodi said.

“Compared to the last year, the number of workdays required increased by 0.1 days.”

As there are only 20–22 working days in a month, a South African employee will have to work for at least a month and a week to have enough money to buy the smartphone.

The graph below shows how the average workdays required to afford the latest iPhone Pro model changed between 2018 and 2023 in South Africa.

As one might expect from the above chart, the rand was much stronger against the dollar in 2019 and 2021, when the average workdays required to earn enough money to buy an iPhone Pro were lower than in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Although the rand was even stronger in 2018, the iPhone XS — the equivalent of a “Pro” iPhone for that year — was extremely expensive compared to its predecessors and successors.

The country where employees needed to work the shortest amount of days to afford the iPhone 15 Pro was Switzerland.

Picodi found that the average Swiss worker needed to only work for 4.2 days to be able to afford the smartphone.

US and Qatari workers were not much worse off. They only have to work 5.3 days or 5.8 days, respectively, to afford an iPhone 15 Pro.

The country where it would take the longest to earn enough to buy the iPhone 15 Pro is Türkiye (Turkey), where an employee would have to save the earnings of 123.7 days of work.

In that country, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at 64,999 Turkish lira, which converted to roughly R45,083 at the time of publication — substantially more expensive than in South Africa.

The second and third-worst places to earn enough to buy an iPhone were war-torn Ukraine (81.5 days) and the Philippines (79.5 days).

Overall, South Africa had the 21st highest number of workdays required, meaning local iPhone 15 Pro prices were in the more expensive half of the analysed countries relative to average earnings.

The chart below from Picodi shows how many workdays’ earnings the average employee would have to save to buy the iPhone 15 Pro in 64 countries.