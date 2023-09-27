These old phones are losing WhatsApp support

WhatsApp is dropping support for Android versions 4.1 (Jelly Bean) to 4.4 (KitKat) with an update rolling out next month, meaning a handful of older phones will no longer be able to run the app.

In a note recently added to its “About supported operating systems” page, WhatsApp said Android devices will need to run Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later to support the app from 24 October 2023.

WhatsApp explains that it regularly reviews the operating systems it supports and makes updates because devices and software often change.

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them,” WhatsApp said.

“These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp said it would inform affected users if their operating system’s support has been dropped through a notification in the app.

The most well-known Android devices that can no longer run WhatsApp are the Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia Z, Motorola Droid Razr, and Google Nexus 2.

The change is unlikely to affect many users, as Android 4.1 to 4.4 were released in 2012 and 2013.

Google dropped Play Services support for Android 4.4 in August 2023, explaining that only 1% of its users were still running the operating system.

Data from GlobalStats Statcounter also showed that over 97.5% of Android users were running Android version 6.0 (Marshmallow) or later.

The outstanding share is likely those on Android version 5.0, which will continue to be supported.

Users with older iPhones won’t have to be concerned about the update, as WhatsApp is sticking with iOS 12 as the minimum operating system for these users.

iOS 12 was released in 2018 but is supported on iPhones as old as the iPhone 5s, which was launched in 2013.

