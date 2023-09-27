Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 sooner than expected

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup could get an early launch, with tipster Ice Universe saying the company could reveal the new smartphone range on 18 January 2024.

While Samsung usually unveils its Galaxy S smartphones at the start of the year, it has commonly hosted its launch events for the lineup towards the end of February.

However, it should be noted that the Galaxy S24’s predecessor — the Galaxy S23 — also launched earlier than usual on 1 February 2023.

The new standard and Plus models of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup are rumoured to feature upgraded LTPO displays, similar to those seen in the company’s Ultra smartphones.

They are also expected to feature larger batteries and some camera upgrades, with the S24 Ultra potentially getting a 50MP telephoto sensor.

For reference, the Galaxy S23 Ultra had a 10MP telephoto sensor.

There could be a significant change for the processors packed in the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones — the company could ditch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for its own Exynos-branded SoCs.

In January 2023, South Korean leaker Vampire King said Samsung MX, the company’s mobile business, had already approved the design of the Exynos 2400 and confirmed mass production for November 2023.

They said the company plans to use it in the Galaxy S24, and it will supposedly feature the same quad-cluster design as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with either eight or ten cores.

