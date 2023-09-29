Most popular smartphones in South Africa — Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Oppo dominate

High-end and mid-range smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei are among the most popular on South Africa’s cellular networks.

However, phones from brands like Nokia, Mobicel, Itel, and Stylo are also very popular in the feature phones space.

MyBroadband asked South African mobile networks about the most popular phones on their networks.

MTN South Africa chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Jacqui O’Sullivan said Android smartphones dominate the high-end and mid-range devices on its network.

However, she noted that Apple smartphones continue to grow in popularity.

“Smartphone adoption continues to show growth on our network. Android devices are dominating the network, this is purely because most device manufacturers use Android operating systems,” said O’Sullivan.

“Smartphone brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, and Apple continue to show positive uptake.”

It is also important to note that affordability is a significant driver when it comes to the popularity of smartphones, and nearly all budget and mid-range smartphones available in South Africa run Android operating systems.

While Apple offers the cheaper iPhone SE, it carries some drawbacks, such as a smaller display and battery, compared to these affordable Android devices.

The iPhone SE is also considerably more expensive than most budget-friendly Android devices in South Africa.

Regarding feature phones, O’Sullivan said brands like Nokia, Mobicel, Itel, and Stylo are among the most popular.

“It should be noted that MTN has seen a decline in feature phone adoption this year, which is in line with trends across the various markets,” said O’Sullivan.

“There has been a shift from feature phones to entry-level smartphones, this can be attributed to more affordable entry-level smartphones, which now can cost as little as R399.”

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband that Apple and Samsung’s smartphones are the most popular high-end devices, while Nokia dominates regarding feature phones on its network.

“Nokia is the most popular in the feature phone space, whereas Apple and Samsung remain the most popular in terms of middle to higher-tier segments,” they said.

Cell C said Samsung smartphones are the most popular on its network, particularly for lower-end devices.

“Regardless of price bracket, there has been a gradual increase in the uptake of Samsung smartphones over the last few years,” it told MyBroadband.

“More predominantly on the lower-end smartphones. This is in line with the latest market tracker, which indicates the popularity of the Samsung range.”

Telkom said it has seen a shift in its customers’ buying habits, where they are spending less on premium devices due to economic pressures.

“Compared to previous years, customers are spending less on premium devices due to economic impacts,” it said.

“We have also observed that device ownership patterns have changed, customers are now using devices for longer.”

It added that the increased availability of budget-friendly mid-range smartphones has also impacted sales of high-end devices.

The most popular brands on its network include Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo.

Smartphones from the most popular brands on South African networks are listed below.

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 line-ups

Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy A series

Huawei P60 Pro and Nova 11

Oppo Reno10

Now read: Big iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems reported