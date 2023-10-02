Upgrading my Vodacom contract online for a new iPhone 15 — iStore has a big winner here

I recently upgraded my Vodacom smartphone contract online through iStore — and I could not have asked for a better experience.

As a big fan of Apple’s devices, I upgrade my iPhone every two years through a Vodacom contract.

The only downside to this is going into a physical cellphone store, waiting for an employee to assist me, and then sitting for 20 minutes while they go through the contract process.

When it recently became time to step up to the iPhone 15, however, I was greeted by a welcome offer to upgrade my Vodacom contract online.

I was on the iStore website to see which model I would be going for this year and was informed by a large banner that I could get an “Instant Upgrade” to my Vodacom contract online.

My mouse was almost obliterated by the force of the click I issued to try this out.

Upgrading online

The online contract upgrade was quick and easy, and the entire process took me 7 minutes. (Yes, I timed it.)

You are taken to a page on the iStore site that asks you to log into your iStore profile and then go through a few verification steps.

This included providing the cellphone number linked to my Vodacom contract for an OTP, submitting a digital copy of my ID and proof of residence, and selecting the iPhone model and Vodacom contract I wanted.

I picked the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB in Black Titanium) on a Red 2.4GB 200Min Top Up contract and clicked accept.

That was it — contract upgrade submitted.

The online upgrade included the delivery of my new iPhone, and I confirmed my physical address as part of the order.

A once-off contract admin fee of R250 was charged at checkout, while delivery would be free.

As I upgraded my contract on 26 September (the iPhone launched in South Africa on 29 September), I would have to wait a few days for the device to ship.

Delivery and costs

While eagerly awaiting my new iPhone, I received several confirmation emails from iStore and Vodacom.

iStore informed me that my order was being processed, and a separate email let me know I would receive free iCare Plus for my iPhone worth R1,999.

Vodacom then emailed a summary of my contract, along with a breakdown of the elements included and the monthly cost associated with each of them.

On the morning of 29 September, a delivery driver phoned me to confirm he was on his way to my office — and before lunchtime, I had my iPhone 15.

I unboxed it, showed a few colleagues who wanted to feel the new titanium case, and then set it up to be my daily driver.

The convenience of upgrading my contract online and how quick the whole process was — including the phone being delivered to me — gets a huge thumbs up from me.

Not needing to visit a physical store for a contract upgrade saves a lot of time and hassle, and iStore and Vodacom have a real winner here.

This is an opinion piece.

