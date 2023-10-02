Leaked Google Pixel 8 ad reveals new AI features

A leaked “Switch to Pixel” ad for the upcoming Google Pixel 8 has revealed the company’s focus on AI features, such as Best Take, which lets users swap faces in images.

The ad was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user calling themselves Arséne Lupin, highlighting several old and new AI features.

It begins by showing the process of transferring data from a phone to a Pixel 8 but then focuses on features like Best Take, Magic Eraser, and True Tone.

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at its launch event on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. However, a steady stream of leaks means there isn’t much we don’t already know about the smartphone.

According to 91Mobiles, the Pixel 8 gets a 6.2-inch OLED with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the Pro variation gets a 6.7-inch OLED with a similar refresh rate and higher peak brightness.

Both will pack Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chip combined with the company’s Titan M2 security coprocessor.

The chip will be combined with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage for the base model and 12GB of DDR5 RAM with up to 1TB of storage for the Pro.

However, it should be noted that storage options up to 1TB will only be available to US customers, whereas the rest of the world gets a maximum of 512GB.

Regarding photographic capabilities, the Pixel 8 will sport a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide sensor.

The Pro’s triple-camera system features 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto sensors.

Both devices will support Wi-Fi 7 and BlueTooth 5.3.

