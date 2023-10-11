iPhone batteries in South Africa are much cheaper than in the US

South African iPhone owners generally pay slightly more for screen and rear housing repairs at Apple’s main Premium Reseller in South Africa — iStore — but enjoy far cheaper battery prices.
Like all smartphone users, iPhone owners spend plenty of time with their devices in hand. Frequent usage increases the chances of accidental drops or other user-induced damage.
To maintain a standard of quality and security across its ecosystem, Apple exerts strong control over legitimate parts for its devices.
Apple has not launched its store franchise in South Africa and relies on Authorised Resellers and Certified Repairers like iStore and Digicape.
For the more technically savvy repairers, Apple launched a Self-Service Repair programme in 2021 to help it get ahead of right-to-repair reforms in the US.
This programme allows customers to buy genuine Apple parts, tools, and repair manuals from Apple to fix their devices themselves.
Although it has expanded to several countries, it is not yet available in South Africa.
However, even if it were, conducting your own repairs can be a significant technical challenge, not to mention risky and time-consuming.
A healthy ecosystem of Apple-sanctioned service centres is more useful for the average user, which is where Apple Certified repairers like iStore come in.
In addition to having access to genuine parts, these companies have employees trained to conduct the repairs according to Apple’s standards.
Using one of these stores’ services will also ensure your warranty is retained or provide an additional workmanship guarantee of up to 90 days if your warranty has expired.
iStore vs Apple Store prices
iStore offers repairs with approved parts for screens, rear housings, and batteries.
To see how its prices compared with the Apple Store, MyBroadband compiled a list of the repair costs for all products offered by both companies.
For the most part, there appeared to be parity between the Apple Store and iStore prices, considering the exchange rate and sales taxes.
When it came to screen and rear housing replacements, most parts were priced similarly, except for the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone Pro Max’s screens being over 10% more expensive at iStore.
Across all model parts, the screens and rear housing repairs were 6.53% and 5.88% more expensive at iStore, respectively.
However, in terms of battery replacements, the opposite was true.
Across all available models, iStore’s batteries were an average of 38.91% more affordable than the Apple Store’s.
The table below shows the differences in repair pricing for the main parts of iPhones that require repair.
|iPhone repairs in South Africa vs the United States
|Model
|iStore (South Africa)
|Apple Store (US)
Rand pricing includes VAT
|Difference
|Screen
|iPhone SE (1st gen)
iPhone SE (2nd gen)
|R3,499
|$129 | R2,870
|+21.9%
|iPhone 7
|R3,299
|$149 | R3,315
|-0.48%
|iPhone 6s
iPhone 8
|R3,399
|$149 | R3,315
|+2.53%
|iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 8 Plus
|R3,799
|$169 | R3,760
|+1.04%
|iPhone XR
|R4,499
|$199 | R4,427
|+1.62%
|iPhone 11
|R4,999
|$199 | R4,427
|+12.91%
|iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 13 Mini
|R5,499
|$229 | R5,095
|+7.93%
|iPhone 12
iPhone 13
|R6,399
|$279 | R6,207
|+3.09%
|iPhone Xs
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 14
|R6,499
|$279 | R6,207
|+4.70%
|iPhone Xs Max
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
|R7,799
|$329 | R7,320
|+6.55%
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|R9,999
|$379 | R8,432
|+18.58%
|Average difference
|+6.53%
|Rear housing
|iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 13 Mini
|R6,999
|$299 | R6,652
|+5.21%
|iPhone 12
iPhone 13
|R7,999
|$349 | R7,765
|+3.02%
|iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro
|R10,599
|$449 | R9,990
|+6.10%
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Pro Max
|R11,999
|$499 | R11,102
|+8.08%
|Average difference
|+5.88%
|Battery
|iPhone SE (2nd gen)
iPhone SE (3rd gen)
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
|R899
|$69 | R1,535
|-41.44%
|iPhone XR
iPhone Xs
iPhone Xs Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Mini
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
|R1,199
|$89 | R1,980
|-39.45%
|iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
|R1,499
|$99 | R2,203
|-31.94%
|Average difference
|-38.91%
