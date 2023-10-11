iPhone batteries in South Africa are much cheaper than in the US

South African iPhone owners generally pay slightly more for screen and rear housing repairs at Apple’s main Premium Reseller in South Africa — iStore — but enjoy far cheaper battery prices.

Like all smartphone users, iPhone owners spend plenty of time with their devices in hand. Frequent usage increases the chances of accidental drops or other user-induced damage.

To maintain a standard of quality and security across its ecosystem, Apple exerts strong control over legitimate parts for its devices.

Apple has not launched its store franchise in South Africa and relies on Authorised Resellers and Certified Repairers like iStore and Digicape.

For the more technically savvy repairers, Apple launched a Self-Service Repair programme in 2021 to help it get ahead of right-to-repair reforms in the US.

This programme allows customers to buy genuine Apple parts, tools, and repair manuals from Apple to fix their devices themselves.

Although it has expanded to several countries, it is not yet available in South Africa.

However, even if it were, conducting your own repairs can be a significant technical challenge, not to mention risky and time-consuming.

A healthy ecosystem of Apple-sanctioned service centres is more useful for the average user, which is where Apple Certified repairers like iStore come in.

In addition to having access to genuine parts, these companies have employees trained to conduct the repairs according to Apple’s standards.

Using one of these stores’ services will also ensure your warranty is retained or provide an additional workmanship guarantee of up to 90 days if your warranty has expired.

iStore vs Apple Store prices

iStore offers repairs with approved parts for screens, rear housings, and batteries.

To see how its prices compared with the Apple Store, MyBroadband compiled a list of the repair costs for all products offered by both companies.

For the most part, there appeared to be parity between the Apple Store and iStore prices, considering the exchange rate and sales taxes.

When it came to screen and rear housing replacements, most parts were priced similarly, except for the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone Pro Max’s screens being over 10% more expensive at iStore.

Across all model parts, the screens and rear housing repairs were 6.53% and 5.88% more expensive at iStore, respectively.

However, in terms of battery replacements, the opposite was true.

Across all available models, iStore’s batteries were an average of 38.91% more affordable than the Apple Store’s.

The table below shows the differences in repair pricing for the main parts of iPhones that require repair.

iPhone repairs in South Africa vs the United States Model iStore (South Africa) Apple Store (US)

Rand pricing includes VAT Difference Screen iPhone SE (1st gen)

iPhone SE (2nd gen) R3,499 $129 | R2,870 +21.9% iPhone 7 R3,299 $149 | R3,315 -0.48% iPhone 6s

iPhone 8 R3,399 $149 | R3,315 +2.53% iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 Plus R3,799 $169 | R3,760 +1.04% iPhone XR R4,499 $199 | R4,427 +1.62% iPhone 11 R4,999 $199 | R4,427 +12.91% iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 13 Mini R5,499 $229 | R5,095 +7.93% iPhone 12

iPhone 13 R6,399 $279 | R6,207 +3.09% iPhone Xs

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 14 R6,499 $279 | R6,207 +4.70% iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro R7,799 $329 | R7,320 +6.55% iPhone 14 Pro Max R9,999 $379 | R8,432 +18.58% Average difference +6.53% Rear housing iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 13 Mini R6,999 $299 | R6,652 +5.21% iPhone 12

iPhone 13 R7,999 $349 | R7,765 +3.02% iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro R10,599 $449 | R9,990 +6.10% iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max R11,999 $499 | R11,102 +8.08% Average difference +5.88% Battery iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus R899 $69 | R1,535 -41.44% iPhone XR

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max R1,199 $89 | R1,980 -39.45% iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max R1,499 $99 | R2,203 -31.94% Average difference -38.91%

