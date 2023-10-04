Google unveils Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google unveiled its latest line of smartphones — the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — at its Made by Google event on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

The company said the powerhouse of the Pixel 8 series — the Tensor G3 processor — has seen upgrades to every component.

The system-on-ship is in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, combined with the company’s Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Monika Gupta, vice president of product management at Google, said the new chip features the latest generation of ARM CPUs, an upgraded GPU, new image signal processors, new digital sensor processors, and an improved Tensor processing unit.

The Pixel 8 will ship with 8GB of DDR5 RAM combined with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The top-end Pixel 8 Pro packs 12GB with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage for US customers. In other markets, storage space for the Pixel 8 Pro will max out at 512GB.

Both devices feature similar display capabilities, with the Pixel 8 Pro taking the edge slightly when it comes to peak brightness.

The base model packs a 6.2-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the display reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED with a similar refresh rate. However, its brightness maxes out at 2,400 nits.

Claude Zellweger, director of design at Google, said the company opted for a new display technology for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

“We have been working on a new display offering, which we’re calling the Actua display,” said Zellweger.

The new technology translates to 42% higher brightness for the Pixel 8 than the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 8 Pro’s Super Actua display is the company’s brightest yet.

Google has also added a temperature sensor to the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, and it is awaiting FDA approval for body temperature readings that will sync to the Fitbit app.

“On the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, we’ve added a new temperature sensor. It’s a convenient and quick way to check the temperature on a pan, or make sure the milk in your baby’s bottle is just the right temperature,” said Zellweger.

Regarding camera capabilities, both devices feature the same primary shooter — a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor — which the company says offers 21% more light sensitivity than the Pixel 7 series.

In addition to the 50-megapixel sensor, the Pixel 8 gets a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Pixel 8 Pro features a triple-camera set-up, adding a 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel telephoto sensor to the primary camera.

Both devices offer similar selfie-taking capabilities, with a 10.5-megapixel dual PD sensor.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pack large batteries at 4,575mAh and 5,050mAh, respectively.

According to Google, both devices offer “beyond 24-hour battery life” and up to 72 hours on a single charge with the Extreme Battery Saver setting enabled.

They also support up to 30W fast wired charging.

Pricing and availability

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available for pre-order from today, 4 October 2023, with prices starting at $699 for the base model and $999 for the Pro.

Shipments for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro orders will commence through the Google Store and the company’s retail partners on 12 October.

The Pixel 8 is available in three colours — Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro’s three colour options are Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay.

Google says the devices will get software support and security updates for seven years.

Specifications and images of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are provided below.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs