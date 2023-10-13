Best smartphones under R2000

High-end smartphones carry hefty price tags, but the budget smartphone segment in South Africa is brimming with highly capable devices at affordable prices.
MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones available in South Africa for less than R2,000 in October 2023.
Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Nokia dominate the segment. Of the ten devices listed, four come from Xiaomi, two from Samsung, two from Oppo, and one each comes from Vivo and Nokia.
Most devices listed are network-locked, meaning they can only be used with SIM cards specific to that network.
The two cheapest devices listed — the Nokia C21 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi A2 — are both priced at R1,499.
They both feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.
Priced at R1,999, the Vivo Y02 is the most expensive smartphone listed. However, it doesn’t have the best specs of those listed.
It runs Android 12 (Go edition), while some of the cheaper options run full versions of the Android operating systems up to Android 12.
The Android Go Edition operating system is built for entry-level smartphones with less RAM than standard in higher-end devices.
It also has a somewhat underwhelming rear camera system compared to some of the other devices in the segment and packs just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
Below are some of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R2,000.
Nokia C21 Plus — R1,499 (Hi-Fi Corp)
|Nokia C21 Plus
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Unisoc SC9863A
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,050mAh, 10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.8 x 75.9 x 8.6mm (191g)
|Network locked
|No
Xiaomi Redmi A2 — R1,499 (Hi-Fi Corp)
|Xiaomi Redmi A2
|OS
|Android 13 (Go edition)
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek Helio G36
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|8MP + 0.08MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm (188g)
|Network locked
|No
Xiaomi Redmi 10A — R1,599 (PEP)
|Xiaomi Redmi 10A
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6762G Helio G25
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.9 x 77.1 x 9.0mm (194g)
|Network locked
|Yes (Vodacom)
Xiaomi Redmi 9C — R1,599 (PEP)
|Xiaomi Redmi 9C
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.9 x 77.0 x 9.0mm (196g)
|Network locked
|Yes (Vodacom)
Xiaomi Redmi A1 — R1,599 (Ackermans)
|Xiaomi Redmi A1
|OS
|Android 12 (Go edition)
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm (192g)
|Network locked
|Yes (Vodacom)
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core — R1,699 (Game)
|Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Unisoc SC9863A
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, charging rate not specified
|Dimensions and weight
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (211g)
|Network locked
|Yes (Not specified)
Oppo A15 — R1,799 (PEP)
|Oppo A15
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|4,230mAh, 10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm (175g)
|Network locked
|No
Oppo A16 — R1,799 (PEP)
|Oppo A16
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, charging rate not specified
|Dimensions and weight
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm (190g)
|Network locked
|Yes (MTN)
Samsung Galaxy A04E — R1,899 (Game)
|Samsung Galaxy A04E
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 15W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (188g)
|Network locked
|Yes (Not specified)
Vivo Y02 — R1,999 (PEP)
|Vivo Y02
|OS
|Android 12 (Go edition)
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
|CPU
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB, microSD up to 1TB
|Rear camera
|8MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Biometrics
|None
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
|Dimensions and weight
|164.0 x 75.6 x 8.5mm (186g)
|Network locked
|No
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.