Best smartphones under R2000

High-end smartphones carry hefty price tags, but the budget smartphone segment in South Africa is brimming with highly capable devices at affordable prices.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones available in South Africa for less than R2,000 in October 2023.

Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Nokia dominate the segment. Of the ten devices listed, four come from Xiaomi, two from Samsung, two from Oppo, and one each comes from Vivo and Nokia.

Most devices listed are network-locked, meaning they can only be used with SIM cards specific to that network.

The two cheapest devices listed — the Nokia C21 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi A2 — are both priced at R1,499.

They both feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

Priced at R1,999, the Vivo Y02 is the most expensive smartphone listed. However, it doesn’t have the best specs of those listed.

It runs Android 12 (Go edition), while some of the cheaper options run full versions of the Android operating systems up to Android 12.

The Android Go Edition operating system is built for entry-level smartphones with less RAM than standard in higher-end devices.

It also has a somewhat underwhelming rear camera system compared to some of the other devices in the segment and packs just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Below are some of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R2,000.

Nokia C21 Plus — R1,499 (Hi-Fi Corp)

Nokia C21 Plus OS Android 11 (Go edition) Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Unisoc SC9863A RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2 Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,050mAh, 10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.8 x 75.9 x 8.6mm (191g) Network locked No

Xiaomi Redmi A2 — R1,499 (Hi-Fi Corp)

Xiaomi Redmi A2 OS Android 13 (Go edition) Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek Helio G36 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 8MP + 0.08MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm (188g) Network locked No

Xiaomi Redmi 10A — R1,599 (PEP)

Xiaomi Redmi 10A OS Android 11 Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek MT6762G Helio G25 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77.1 x 9.0mm (194g) Network locked Yes (Vodacom)

Xiaomi Redmi 9C — R1,599 (PEP)

Xiaomi Redmi 9C OS Android 10 Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35 RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77.0 x 9.0mm (196g) Network locked Yes (Vodacom)

Xiaomi Redmi A1 — R1,599 (Ackermans)

Xiaomi Redmi A1 OS Android 12 (Go edition) Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm (192g) Network locked Yes (Vodacom)

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core — R1,699 (Game)

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core OS Android 11 (Go edition) Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Unisoc SC9863A RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2 Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh, charging rate not specified Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (211g) Network locked Yes (Not specified)

Oppo A15 — R1,799 (PEP)

Oppo A15 OS Android 10 Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,230mAh, 10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm (175g) Network locked No

Oppo A16 — R1,799 (PEP)

Oppo A16 OS Android 11 Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 5,000mAh, charging rate not specified Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm (190g) Network locked Yes (MTN)

Samsung Galaxy A04E — R1,899 (Game)

Samsung Galaxy A04E OS Android 12 Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (188g) Network locked Yes (Not specified)

Vivo Y02 — R1,999 (PEP)

Vivo Y02 OS Android 12 (Go edition) Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD CPU Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Biometrics None Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging Dimensions and weight 164.0 x 75.6 x 8.5mm (186g) Network locked No

Now read: Apple releases iPhone 15 Pro overheating patch