Best smartphones under R2000

13 October 2023

High-end smartphones carry hefty price tags, but the budget smartphone segment in South Africa is brimming with highly capable devices at affordable prices.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones available in South Africa for less than R2,000 in October 2023.

Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Nokia dominate the segment. Of the ten devices listed, four come from Xiaomi, two from Samsung, two from Oppo, and one each comes from Vivo and Nokia.

Most devices listed are network-locked, meaning they can only be used with SIM cards specific to that network.

The two cheapest devices listed — the Nokia C21 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi A2 — are both priced at R1,499.

They both feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

Priced at R1,999, the Vivo Y02 is the most expensive smartphone listed. However, it doesn’t have the best specs of those listed.

It runs Android 12 (Go edition), while some of the cheaper options run full versions of the Android operating systems up to Android 12.

The Android Go Edition operating system is built for entry-level smartphones with less RAM than standard in higher-end devices.

It also has a somewhat underwhelming rear camera system compared to some of the other devices in the segment and packs just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Below are some of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R2,000.

Nokia C21 Plus — R1,499 (Hi-Fi Corp)

Nokia C21 Plus
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Unisoc SC9863A
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,050mAh, 10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.8 x 75.9 x 8.6mm (191g)
Network locked No

Xiaomi Redmi A2 — R1,499 (Hi-Fi Corp)

Xiaomi Redmi A2
OS Android 13 (Go edition)
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek Helio G36
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 8MP + 0.08MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm (188g)
Network locked No

Xiaomi Redmi 10A — R1,599 (PEP)

Xiaomi Redmi 10A
OS Android 11
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6762G Helio G25
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77.1 x 9.0mm (194g)
Network locked Yes (Vodacom)

Xiaomi Redmi 9C — R1,599 (PEP)

Xiaomi Redmi 9C
OS Android 10
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 77.0 x 9.0mm (196g)
Network locked Yes (Vodacom)

Xiaomi Redmi A1 — R1,599 (Ackermans)

Xiaomi Redmi A1
OS Android 12 (Go edition)
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1mm (192g)
Network locked Yes (Vodacom)

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core — R1,699 (Game)

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Unisoc SC9863A
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, charging rate not specified
Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (211g)
Network locked Yes (Not specified)

Oppo A15 — R1,799 (PEP)

Oppo A15
OS Android 10
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,230mAh, 10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm (175g)
Network locked No

Oppo A16 — R1,799 (PEP)

Oppo A16
OS Android 11
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, charging rate not specified
Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm (190g)
Network locked Yes (MTN)

Samsung Galaxy A04E — R1,899 (Game)

Samsung Galaxy A04E
OS Android 12
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (188g)
Network locked Yes (Not specified)

Vivo Y02 — R1,999 (PEP)

Vivo Y02
OS Android 12 (Go edition)
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD
CPU Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB, microSD up to 1TB
Rear camera 8MP
Front camera 5MP
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Biometrics None
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 10W wired charging
Dimensions and weight 164.0 x 75.6 x 8.5mm (186g)
Network locked No

