Xiaomi 14 Pro unveiled

Chinese tech company Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone — the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The Pro model headlines the Xiaomi 14 series, which boasts a cutting-edge processor, high-quality displays, a faster Leica Summilux lens and a floating telephoto sensor.

The series is also the first to feature Xiaomi’s new HyperOS operating system, based on Android 14.

All Xiaomi 14 smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The standard Xiaomi 14 boasts a 6.36-inch screen with variable 1–120Hz refresh rate, and packs a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 120W wireless charging.

Its bigger brother — the 14 Pro — features a 6.73-inch screen with additional protection thanks to “Xiaomi Ceramic Glass”.

Xiaomi said this display has 10× times higher drop resistance and 1.25× better scratch resistance.

Just like Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, there is also a titanium version of Xiaomi’s Pro model. This has both the front and back of the phone covered by its Ceramic Glass.

The Pro model also features a bigger 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired charging through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds.

Both models feature triple camera setups consisting of three 50MP lenses — including the same 3.2× telephoto shooter and 115-degree ultra-wide camera.

The primary Summilux Light Fusion 900 image sensor differs slightly on the two models — with the standard model having a fixed f/1.6 aperture, while the Pro’s can range from f/1.42 to f/4.0.

Xiaomi 14 series pre-orders have already opened in China.

The 14 Pro starts from 4,999 yuan (R12,920) for 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM, going up to 5,999 yuan (R15,504) for the 1TB model with 16GB RAM.

The titanium version features the latter’s specification and will set buyers back 6,499 yuan (R16,820).

South African pricing and availability remain to be confirmed.

If the company sticks to its approach with previous models, it could be months before the Xiaomi 14 series lands locally.

Below are the specifications and images of the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Xiaomi 14 Pro OS HyperOS on Android 14 Display 6.73-inch 1,440 × 3,200 with 1-120Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage 256GB | 512GB | 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Front camera 32MP Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dual Sim Yes Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery and charging 4,880mAh

120W wired charging

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging Dimensions and weight 161.4 x 75.3 x 8.5mm (223g or 230g) Protection rating IP68

Xiaomi 14 Pro