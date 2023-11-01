WhatsApp getting video playback update and alternate profile features

WhatsApp has started rolling out a skip forward and backward feature for videos in the beta version of its mobile app for Android smartphones.

WABetaInfo reports the new video playback feature is available to some beta testers running WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.23.24.4 and 2.23.24.5.

The feature allows users to quickly skip 10 seconds forward or backwards while watching a video within the WhatsApp app.

To skip forward, users must double-tap on the right side of the video. To skip backwards, they must double-tap on the left side.

This is similar to what is available on popular video streaming apps like Netflix or Disney+.

In the current official release of WhatsApp, it is only possible to jump between different parts of the video by dragging on the progress bar at the bottom.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows what the skip-forward/skip-backward feature looks like in videos watched in WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo recently also reported about a privacy-enhancing update currently under development for WhatsApp profile pictures.

The alternate profile feature will allow users to choose a second profile picture that can be shown to contacts they prefer not to see their primary image.

WhatsApp currently only allows users to set who can see their profile picture.

They can choose between everyone on WhatsApp, nobody, only their contacts, or opt to exclude specific contacts from being able to see it.

As it stands, users who are not allowed to see someone’s picture will be presented with a featureless design — similar to the picture one would find on a male public bathroom door.

This makes it obvious to the users that the person does not want them to see their picture.

By adding an alternate option — which might be a less personal image — a person might never know that someone has blocked them from seeing their primary picture.