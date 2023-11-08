Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra spotted on Geekbench

Benchmark tests for two devices from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series have been spotted on Geekbench, SamMobile reports.

The smartphones in question are the base Samsung Galaxy S24 and the top-of-the-range Galaxy S24 Ultra, listed as SM-S921N and SM-S928N, respectively.

The S24 Ultra achieved a single-core score of 2,214 and a multi-core score of 6,744, while the base S24 scored 2,051 in single-core performance and 6,204 in multi-core testing.

According to the listings, the vanilla Galaxy S24 packs 8GB of RAM and what appears to be the company’s latest in-house chip — the Exynos 2400 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to feature the same Exynos processor.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor exclusively, combined with 12GB of RAM.

Moreover, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be designed specifically for the device, which could include a slightly higher prime core at 3.4GHz, compared to 3.3GHz in the standard chip.

Samsung fans could see the next line of Galaxy S devices announced sooner than usual.

In September 2023, reliable tipster Ice Universe said Samsung could launch the new devices as early as 18 January 2024.

While Samsung usually unveils its Galaxy S smartphones at the start of the year, it has commonly hosted its launch events for the lineup towards the end of February to coincide with Mobile World Congress.

However, it should be noted that the Samsung Galaxy S23 range also launched earlier than usual — on 1 February 2023.