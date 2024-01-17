Samsung launches Galaxy S24 Ultra — South African pricing and pre-order deals

Samsung unveiled its latest top-tier smartphone — the Galaxy S24 Ultra — at its Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, 17 January 2024.

The event marked the launch of Galaxy AI, which is available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as the base S24 and S24+.

Galaxy AI adds a slew of unique features, including a face-to-face interpreter, live translation for calls, and Google-powered Circle To Search.

The face-to-face interpreter allows Galaxy S24 users to converse in person in several languages.

It translates dialogue in real-time and then plays it back to the other participant in their language of choice.

Similarly, the live translation for calls lets users have telephonic conversations in various dialects.

The device will inform the recipient of the call that it is being live-translated with the help of Galaxy AI.

Users can then speak in their language of choice, and the dialogue will be instantly translated into the recipient’s language and played back to them.

The smartphone also provides a text summary of the conversation, which could prove helpful in noisy environments.

This is done on-device and doesn’t store data in any cloud format, keeping the conversation private and secure.

These features currently support 13 languages, including Spanish, Korean, Hindi, Polish, German, and Thai.

All Galaxy S24 devices support the Google-powered Circle To Search feature, which lets users select any object in an image to identify and find information about it.

Users can long-press the home button to activate the feature and circle the object of interest. The device then searches multiple platforms to find information like pricing and sellers.

Galaxy AI also offers a slew of image editing features with the introduction of Samsung’s Pro Vision Engine, including editing suggestions and generative AI modifications.

The generative edit feature can identify objects in an image, move, resize, or erase them, and then fill in the blank space where the object once was.

The Pro Visual Engine also introduces Instant Slow Mo — a feature that lets users slow down the playback of a video, even if it wasn’t recorded on the Galaxy device.

Galaxy AI will generate intermediate frames to produce the slow-motion effect without disrupting the video.

Regarding design, the shape and ergonomics of the Galaxy 24 Ultra remain largely unchanged from its predecessor.

However, it should be noted that it is the first titanium-built Galaxy device, and it also features an enhanced version of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Combined, the design changes have helped make the device slightly lighter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which Qualcomm says offers the world’s fastest mobile connectivity and “console-defying” mobile gaming performance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is paired with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. However, only the 256GB configuration will be available in South Africa at launch.

Regarding photographic capabilities, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s rear camera setup remains largely unchanged from the S23 Ultra, with a 200-megapixel (MP) primary shooter, and dual-telephoto lenses.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also capable of 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.

However, it also features a 50MP periscope lens, upgraded from the 12MP one featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Similarly, the device’s 6.8-inch AMOLED display remains largely unchanged. It features a maximum QHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

However, the S24 Ultra adds a 5x zoom option, which extends to 50x with the help of AI.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at R32,499, with pre-orders commencing on launch day — Wednesday, 17 January.

The device will be available in-store starting 9 February 2024.

Samsung will offer a bolt-on deal that will let customers add a Galaxy Tab S9 FE to contracts for R99 per month.

Samsung’s trade-in offer will be available for the Galaxy S24 series, offering buyers up to R10,000 off if their trade-in device meets specific requirements.

The device is available in several colours, including Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications