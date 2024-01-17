Hello Galaxy AI — Samsung launches Galaxy S24 and S24+

Samsung launched its latest line of Galaxy S smartphones — including the Galaxy S24 and S24+ — featuring Galaxy AI capabilities on Wednesday, 17 January 2024.

Both devices offer a range of generative AI features, including live translation for calls and in-person conversations, instant slow-mo, and the company’s new Pro Visual Engine.

Live translation for calls and in-person conversations is done on-device, with no storage in any cloud format, meaning users need not have any privacy concerns.

The former helps users overcome language barriers in telephone conversations. It informs the recipient that they are participating in a live-translation call in their language at the beginning of the call.

Dialogue is translated in real-time and played back to the call participants in a language they understand. It also provides a text summary of the call, with translations, for the Galaxy S24 user.

The translation feature for in-person conversations, dubbed Interpreter, translates face-to-face conversations in real time.

Users are required to download the relevant language pack required for the conversation. Galaxy AI currently supports 13 languages, including German, Hindi, Korean, Thai, Spanish, and Polish.

The Galaxy AI-powered instant slow-mo feature lets users slow the playback of a video, even if it wasn’t recorded on the Galaxy device.

The AI will generate intermediate frames to produce the slow-motion effect without interrupting the video’s playback.

Galaxy AI also adds several image editing features through Samsung’s Pro Visual Engine.

This includes edit suggestions, such as removing reflections, remastering photos, and adding visual effects.

Users can tap the Galaxy AI button in the image editing interface to use the Galaxy S24 series’ generative AI capabilities.

For example, users can select an object in a photo they have captured and erase, move, or resize it. Galaxy AI will then generate pixels to fill in the blank space.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature slightly sharper edges than their predecessors, with slimmer bezels allowing for more screen real estate.

They feature a matte finish and an aluminium frame that connects seamlessly with the rear and front panels of the device.

The units that ship to South Africa pack Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor, which features a neural processing unit to support Galaxy AI on-device.

In the base Galaxy S24, the Exynos 2400 is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

The S24+ gets 12GB of RAM and similar storage options.

The 256GB configuration will be available in South Africa at launch.

Both devices have a similar rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel (MP) primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

With the help of Samsung’s Exynos chip, the camera setup allows the Galaxy S24 and S24+ to record 4K video at up to 120 frames per second.

Pricing and availability

Samsung has opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series on launch day, with shipping commencing on 9 February 2024.

The base Galaxy S24 starts at R22,499, and the S24+ is priced from R25,499.

Four colours are available — Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet — and Samsung is offering a bolt-on deal for customers to get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE for R99 per month on contract.

Samsung’s trade-in offer will be available for the Galaxy S24 series, so buyers can get up to R10,000 off if their trade-in device meets specific requirements.

Specifications and photos of the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are provided below.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs OS OneUI 6.1, Android 14 Display 6.2-inch FHD AMOLED, with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Exynos 2400 Storage 256GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 4,000mAh, 25W fast charging





Samsung Galaxy S24+