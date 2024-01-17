What’s Next – Samsung’s Justin Hume on when South Africans can get their hands on the new Galaxy S24 smartphones

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Justin Hume — the Vice President of Mobile at Samsung South Africa — unpacks the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone lineup.

Hume has worked in the cellular industry since 1997. He first served as the Marketing Manager for Mobile Phones at Samsung Electronics for 11 years before joining Altech Autopage Cellular as its Marketing Director in 2008.

In 2012, Hume rejoined Samsung South Africa as the Product and Marketing Director and quickly rose through the ranks.

He soon became the Chief Marketing Officer and then the Director of Integrated Mobility before taking on his current role as Vice President of Mobile.

What’s Next interview

In this interview, Hume meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone lineup.

Hume begins by discussing Galaxy AI and the amazing new AI-powered features that can be used on Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

He also unpacks many other features of the Galaxy S24 smartphones that consumers can look forward to — including improved design, superior performance, and sensational photography capabilities.

Hume then discusses the recommended retail pricing of each of Samsung’s new flagship smartphones and concludes by detailing when South Africans can pre-order and purchase the new smartphones.

Watch the full What’s Next interview with Samsung South Africa’s Justin Hume below.