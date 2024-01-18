Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series makes a great first impression, with all three devices providing a premium feel and impressive artificial intelligence (AI) powered features.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled its latest flagship smartphone range, which includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, at its Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, 17 January 2024.

Samsung invited us to attend the event, including a hands-on session with the devices the day before.

It set up several stations where we could use the devices and their Galaxy AI features, and watch demos from Samsung staff on how the features work.

Below is a summary of our impressions of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series.

Design and feel

While the Galaxy S24 lineup looks fairly similar to its predecessor, the devices feel different and, for lack of a better phrase, “more premium”.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame that allows for a slightly lighter feel in hand while feeling great to touch.

It also features what Samsung describes as enhanced Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, providing bolstered protection from all angles.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature aluminium frames with Gorilla Glass Victus 3 for the front and back panels.

The edges of the S24 and S24+ are slightly sharper than their predecessors. However, it should be emphasised that this doesn’t make the handsets uncomfortable to hold.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+’s slight design changes allow for seamless connections between the front and back panels and the aluminium frame.

They also have smaller bezels, allowing for more screen real estate.

Four colours were displayed for each device at the hands-on session — Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet — each with a matte finish.

My favourite is Titanium Violet, which is truly striking with its matte finish and highlights around the frame and cameras.

Live Translate for calls and Interpreter

Samsung’s Live Translate feature could be a game-changer for those who travel or frequently communicate with people who speak different languages.

The feature uses on-device Galaxy AI to provide real-time, two-way call translation in Samsung’s native call app.

Upon starting a call, the device will inform the recipient that they are participating in a Galaxy AI-powered live translation call.

Both participants can then speak freely, and Galaxy will play back the translated dialogue in languages that the participants can understand.

It will also transcribe the conversation to provide the user with a summary.

Samsung had set up phonebooths at the hands-on session, and I could call Spanish and Korean speakers to test the feature.

I was impressed with the speed of translation. After speaking in English, it immediately transcribed what I said into text, translated it to Spanish or Korean, and then played it back to the other call participant.

I could hear and see (in the text dialog) them responding in their language of choice before the Galaxy S24 device played it back to me in English.

“Imagine you’re in another country and you need to make a phone call. Or, you want to connect with a neighbour or classmate in another country, but you don’t speak their language,” says Samsung.

“With Live Translate, Galaxy helps you overcome language barriers.”

Samsung’s interpreter feature works similarly. However, it is designed for in-person conversations.

To access Interpreter, users must swipe down from the top of the screen to open the slide-down menu and then tap Interpreter to begin a conversation.

The device opens an interface that looks similar to Google Translate, with a dialog box orientated for each participant.

Galaxy S24 users can then select the language in which they wish to speak and the dialect of their conversation partner and tap the microphone icon to begin speaking.

The translation is immediate, and like Live Translate, Galaxy provides a text-based dialogue as well.

Galaxy AI’s real-time translation extends to other scenarios. The Transcript Assist and Note Assist features can identify individual speakers in a meeting, for example, summarise what they say, and translate it to a language of your choice.

They can also translate and summarise news articles from foreign languages to one of your choice via the Samsung Internet app.

Galaxy AI currently supports 13 languages, including Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese, Polish, German, Thai, and Vietnamese.

These language packs have to be downloaded, and Samsung plans to expand the number of available language packs in future.

Samsung Galaxy Pro Vision Engine

Samsung’s Pro Vision Engine uses on-device Galaxy AI to offer a slew of image editing and video playback features, including making suggestions and generating pixels when you remove objects from an image.

For example, the content capture room in which I got hands-on time with devices was very bright, resulting in a lot of reflection from my glasses when I took a selfie.

Galaxy AI recognised this immediately and suggested that I remove the reflections, which it did within seconds. It will also prompt users to remaster images or add portrait effects.

The Pro Vision Engine feature I found most impressive is its ability to identify objects in an image and let the user erase, resize, or move them.

As one would expect, this would leave gaps in the image where the object once was. However, Galaxy AI generated pixels based on the surroundings in the image to fill in the blanks.

It should be noted that this didn’t always work exactly as you would expect. At each display were several succulent plants in pots. In testing, I removed one of the plants, and Galaxy AI replaced it with another pot plant of a different species.

Another impressive feature is that I could identify the species of plant it added to the image using Google-powered Circle To Search.

Once the image was edited, all I had to do was long-press the home button to activate Circle To Search and then circle the object.

The Galaxy S24 device then searched the web for information about the circled object and identified it.

Galaxy AI also adds an Instant Slow-Mo feature, allowing users to slow down any video on their Galaxy S24 device, even if it wasn’t recorded on it.

The AI generates intermediate frames to provide an uninterrupted slow-motion video.

Images of the Galaxy S24 series