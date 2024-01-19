Honor’s big plans for South Africa — including launching first flagship and world’s thinnest and lightest foldable

Chinese tech brand Honor had an excellent year in South Africa in 2023 and plans to expand its local smartphone line-up with higher-end models from its flagship and foldable range.

The company is the biggest smartphone brand in the highly-contested Chinese market. The latest available data from Counterpoint Research showed it accounted for over 18.3% of the market share in the third quarter of 2023.

Honor’s separation from Huawei in 2020 has freed the company from trade restrictions that have cut Huawei off from the latest hardware and software developed with US patents.

Among the benefits of this move was its ability to outfit its latest phones with 5G chips, Google Mobile Services (GMS), and full support for Google apps.

Honor’s official brand spokesperson in South Africa, Fred Zhou, said 2023 was the year the company grew its recognition among local customers.

Zhou said Honor sold roughly 73,000 units of its two main smartphone lines in South Africa by December 2023.

He estimated that Honor’s smartphone sales grew “more or less” 600% between the start and the end of the year.

On the postpaid end, the biggest driver for growth was the midrange Honor 90 Series, while the more affordable Honor x7a and x9a were targeted at prepaid customers.

Despite its substantial growth in 2023, Zhou acknowledged that Honor was still a relatively small brand in South Africa, with a long way to go to rival the major incumbents.

In February, the company will bring two new mid-rangers — the Honor x7b and x9b — successors to the x7a and x9b.

Zhou said that selling smartphones like these in volumes helped make the brand more recognisable and spread its name through word-of-mouth.

However, Honor is also stepping up to the premium segment in South Africa in 2024.

In the second quarter of the year, it will launch its next flagship smartphone — the Magic 6 Pro — and its latest foldable — the Magic V2.

The Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro were launched in China earlier this month.

According to Gizmo China, over 120,000 units were sold online within two minutes and 35 seconds of sales going live.

The demand is no surprise given that last year’s flagship Honor Magic 5 Pro got rave reviews, with critics praising its display, long battery life, and top-notch camera.

DXOMark gave the smartphone’s camera a score of 152, trumping the iPhone 14 Pro Max (146), Google Pixel 7 Pro (147), Huawei Mate 50 Pro (149).

At the time of publication, it ranked 7th on the overall list, with just five points less than the top performer.

The Magic 6 Pro boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a massive 5,600mAh battery, 12–16GB RAM, and a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP wide and ultrawide cameras, and a 180MP telephoto lens.

The Magic V2 was released in 2023 and has also been praised by reviewers.

While it boasts the same basic form factor as the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Google Pixel Fold, and Huawei Mate X series, it is lighter and thinner than those models.

Tipping the scale at 231g, it weighs less than the Galaxy S24 Ultra — which has just one non-foldable display.

In Honor’s home country, the Magic V2 accounts for over 50% of the foldable market share.

Zhou said that Honor was realistic about its expectations for the performance of its higher-end models.

“We are not expecting that we will take a lot of consumers from other brands,” Zhou said. “It’s about building brand awareness. It takes years.

He added that Honor would “surprise” the market with more releases in the fourth quarter of the year.

In the broader, long-term context, Zhou said Honor also wanted to contribute positively to South African society and be a good ambassador for China.

“We have not only come to do business. We are not only after the profit, to take the money, and go back to China,” Zhou said. “We are seeking cooperation between South Africa and China.”

In this regard, Honor has launched several initiatives to upskill communities and learners to help address South Africa’s unemployment crisis.