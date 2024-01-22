High-end smartphone showdown — Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple and Samsung’s top-tier smartphones are priced just R100 apart in South Africa, with each offering impressive specifications and features.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September 2023, and it is currently available through iStore for R32,599.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra last week, with pre-orders starting at R32,499.

Although the rest of Apple’s lineup is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, this comparison focuses on the highest-specced devices.

The iPhone 15 Pro Maxs packs its A17 Pro chip, Apple’s first smartphone chip made using a 3nm manufacturing process. At the same time, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip optimised for Samsung.

While benchmarks aren’t yet available for the Samsung-specific version of the chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 outperformed the Apple chip in NanoReview’s gaming and processor tests.

However, the A17 Pro was more power-efficient.

Apple pairs the A17 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered S24 Ultra packs 12GB of RAM. Devices that ship to the US are available with a choice of storage configurations similar to that offered by Apple.

However, Samsung will initially restrict its product line to the 256GB model in South Africa. It said it would consider offering the 512GB version in future.

Both manufacturers have kept the rear camera designs of their respective top-tier devices consistent in recent years.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple rear camera system comprising a 48-megapixel (MP) primary shooter and dual 12MP sensors.

The system is Apple’s first smartphone camera to record 4K ProRes video at 60 frames per second.

The rear camera setup of the Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP periscopic telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is capable of 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.

Regarding design, both smartphones feature a titanium frame, with protective glass making up the front and rear panels.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 3,120 x 1,440-pixel (QHD+) resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max’s display is slightly smaller at 6.7 inches and offers a lower resolution at 2,796 x 1,290 pixels (2.8K). It also features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Both devices feature 5G and USB-C connectivity. However, Samsung’s device trumps Apple’s when it comes to Wi-Fi technology.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra promises Wi-Fi 7 support, while the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max features Wi-Fi 6.

Specifications and pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max are compared below.