South Africa’s favourite smartphone brands revealed

Samsung is the most popular smartphone brand in South Africa, based on a survey done by Analytico.

Smartphones make up a $409 billion revenue market worldwide and have grown beyond luxury product to a near necessity for many people.

Although smartphones still offer basic functionality, such as calls and SMS, they have also become invaluable for Internet access and communication, such as e-mail and instant messaging.

They also take great pictures and videos, replace your diary or planner, and offer a multitude of apps to do anything you can think of —whether ordering groceries for same-day delivery, driving navigation, or a panic button for personal safety.

Analytico recently performed a survey to determine the most popular tech brands in South Africa, which received 2,500 responses.

Half of the respondents indicated Samsung as their favourite smartphone brand, which puts it into a dominating lead over its competitors.

Apple is in a comfortable second place with nearly 30% of the votes, which is not unexpected due to its large market share worldwide.

Xiaomi and Huawei rounded out the major players in the market with 8% each, while brands such as Nokia, Oppo, Honor and Google each got around 1% of votes.

These brands are not always commonly available from mobile networks on contracts, potentially impacting their popularity.

Some device models are also not officially available in South Africa, meaning users who prefer them must import them.

Smartwatches and wearable tech

Smartwatches are a newer category that has grown immensely over the past few years.

It has gone from a niche market for the rich and top athletes to something about as commonplace as a wristwatch, albeit with more functionality.

According to Counterpoint, the global smartwatch market grew to 35 million shipment units in Q3 2023.

The smartwatch market in South Africa is much more closely contested, with four brands standing out in the survey.

Samsung once again took the top spot with 37% of the votes, followed closely by Apple at 25%.

Garmin and Huawei are in their own brand battle at 16% and 12%, respectively.