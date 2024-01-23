Samsung bringing back R10,000 trade-in deal for the Galaxy S24

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 lineup on 17 January 2024, and South Africans will be able to buy the top-tier S24 Ultra for R27,499 via the company’s trade-in offer when in-store sales go live.

MyBroadband evaluated the trade-in values for various popular smartphones to determine how much you could save when purchasing a device from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup.

It should be noted that the trade-in service for the new smartphones has yet to go live, and some of the trade-in values may vary once it does. The tech giant will offer up to R10,000 off Galaxy S24 devices for eligible trade-ins.

Samsung offered trade-in deals of up to R10,000 off with its Galaxy S22 series launch in 2022, which it said were a big hit compared to the R5,000 and R7,000 trade-ins it offered in previous years.

“Previously, the trade-in value was R5,000 with the Galaxy S21 and R7,000 when we ran the Galaxy Z Fold programme,” said Justin Hume, VP of mobile at Samsung South Africa.

“However, the R10,000 offer seems to have piqued consumer interest in a big way.”

“When planning the programme, we knew that there would be a growth of trade-in customers and expected this to be approximately 120%. We never expected 3,200%!” Hume added.

Despite this, Samsung reverted to maximum trade-in discounts of R5,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4.

How much you can save on a Galaxy S24

Although Samsung’s trade-in system for the Galaxy S24 range isn’t live, it lets its website visitors access a trade-in evaluator to see what their device is worth.

This works with a vast range of smartphones, tablets, and wearables. However, we limited trade-in evaluations to popular smartphone models in South Africa.

These include handsets from Apple, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Samsung itself.

Those looking to trade in their device will have to self-evaluate its condition in specific categories by answering various questions, including:

Power — does the device turn on and off and hold a charge without connecting a charger? Is the charging port damaged?

— does the device turn on and off and hold a charge without connecting a charger? Is the charging port damaged? Display — is the display in working condition and without physical damage? Is it without any signs of discolouration? For foldables: are both displays without damage, and does the device open and close fully?

— is the display in working condition and without physical damage? Is it without any signs of discolouration? For foldables: are both displays without damage, and does the device open and close fully? External wear — general wear is acceptable. Are all parts, buttons, and glass still in good condition? Is the screen secure (not loose)? Is the device’s frame still straight and not bent?

These are just a few examples of the questions customers must answer. If they can answer “Yes” in all categories, they will get the maximum trade-in value for that specific device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is priced at R22,499, while the higher-specced S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are available from R25,499 and R32,499, respectively.

The trade-in evaluation system will only grant the maximum R10,000 discount to high-specced Apple devices in acceptable condition, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

Customers trading in any of these devices for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra will pay R12,499, R15,499, or R22,499 for the new device, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus will get you close to landing the full discount, with the former scoring R9,074 off and the latter qualifying customers for a discount of R7,610.

A breakdown of after-trade-in prices for the Galaxy S24 lineup is provided in the table below.