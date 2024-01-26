Cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa — ten options under R6,000

5G-capable smartphones have become much more affordable, with retailers like Takealot, Bob Shop, and Edgars selling devices with 5G support for under R4,000.
MyBroadband looked for the cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa and found ten available for less than R6,000.
The 64GB ZTE Blade A72 5G is the most affordable option at R2,499 from Takealot. However, it should be noted that the device’s price has been as low as R2,199 in the past.
It features a 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.
There is quite a significant jump in price between the ZTE Blade A72 5G and the next-most affordable 5G smartphone — the Hisense H50s 5G.
Bob Shop sells the Hisense H50s 5G, which features an FHD+ 60Hz display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for R3,399.
Another 5G-enabled Hisense smartphone — the Infinity H60 5G — is available from Takealot for R3,799. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
South Africans can also get the Galaxy A13 5G and Tecno Spark 10 5G from Takealot and Edgars, respectively, for under R4,000.
Another notable option is Samsung’s new Galaxy A25, which launched in early December 2023.
It has a 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is available from Game for R5,799.
Ten of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones available in South Africa are listed below with specs and pricing.
ZTE Blade A72 5G 64GB — R2,499 (Takealot)
|ZTE Blade A72 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.52-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|13MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified)
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|4,000mAh
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.5 x 9.2mm (211g)
Hisense H50s 5G 128GB — R3,399 (Bob Shop)
|Hisense H50s 5G
|OS
|Android
|Display
|6.78-inch 2,460 x 1080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP +2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, fast charging (speed not specified)
Hisense Infinity H60 5G 128GB — R3,799 (Takealot)
|Hisense Infinity H60 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.6-inch 2,400 x 1080 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek Dimensity 810
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|108MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|4,200mAh, 30W fast charging
|Dimensions
|Not specified
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB (MTN-locked) — R3,999 (Takealot)
|Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
|OS
|Android 13
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 15W fast charging
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm (195g)
Tecno Spark 10 5G 64GB (Vodacom-locked) — R3,999.90 (Edgars)
|TECNO Spark 10 5G
|OS
|HIOS 12.6
|Display
|6.6-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek Dimensity 6020
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|50MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5 (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified)
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.5 x 8.4mm
Nokia G42 5G 128GB (MTN-locked) — R4,999 (Takealot)
|Nokia G42 5G
|OS
|Android 13
|Display
|6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Qualcomm SM4350-AC Snapdragon 480+ 5G
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 20W fast charging
|Dimensions
|165 x 75.8 x 8.6mm (194g)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 128GB — R5,799 (Game)
|Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
|OS
|Android 14
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Exynos 1280
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
|Dimensions
|161 x 76.5 x 8.3mm (197g)
Honor X8 5G 128GB — R5,999 (Cellucity)
|Honor X8 5G
|OS
|MagicUI 4.2
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 480+ 5G
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75.1 x 8.7mm(194g)
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 128GB — R5,899 (Takealot)
|Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
|OS
|Android 14
|Display
|6.6-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Mediatek Dimensity 1080
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm (195g)
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 128GB — R5,999 (Takealot)
|Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
|OS
|Android 14
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Exynos 1280
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)
