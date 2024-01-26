Cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa — ten options under R6,000

26 January 2024

5G-capable smartphones have become much more affordable, with retailers like Takealot, Bob Shop, and Edgars selling devices with 5G support for under R4,000.

MyBroadband looked for the cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa and found ten available for less than R6,000.

The 64GB ZTE Blade A72 5G is the most affordable option at R2,499 from Takealot. However, it should be noted that the device’s price has been as low as R2,199 in the past.

It features a 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

There is quite a significant jump in price between the ZTE Blade A72 5G and the next-most affordable 5G smartphone — the Hisense H50s 5G.

Bob Shop sells the Hisense H50s 5G, which features an FHD+ 60Hz display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for R3,399.

Another 5G-enabled Hisense smartphone — the Infinity H60 5G — is available from Takealot for R3,799. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

South Africans can also get the Galaxy A13 5G and Tecno Spark 10 5G from Takealot and Edgars, respectively, for under R4,000.

Another notable option is Samsung’s new Galaxy A25, which launched in early December 2023.

It has a 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is available from Game for R5,799.

Ten of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones available in South Africa are listed below with specs and pricing.

ZTE Blade A72 5G 64GB — R2,499 (Takealot)

ZTE Blade A72 5G
OS Android 11
Display 6.52-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified)
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,000mAh
Dimensions 164 x 75.5 x 9.2mm (211g)

Hisense H50s 5G 128GB — R3,399 (Bob Shop)

Hisense H50s 5G
OS Android
Display 6.78-inch 2,460 x 1080-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
Storage 128GB
RAM 8GB
Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP +2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, fast charging (speed not specified)

Hisense Infinity H60 5G 128GB — R3,799 (Takealot)

Hisense Infinity H60 5G
OS Android 11
Display 6.6-inch 2,400 x 1080 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek Dimensity 810
Storage 128GB
RAM 8GB
Rear camera 108MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 4,200mAh, 30W fast charging
Dimensions Not specified

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64GB (MTN-locked) — R3,999 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 15W fast charging
Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8mm (195g)

Tecno Spark 10 5G 64GB (Vodacom-locked) — R3,999.90 (Edgars)

TECNO Spark 10 5G
OS HIOS 12.6
Display 6.6-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek Dimensity 6020
Storage 64GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 50MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified)
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
Dimensions 164.4 x 75.5 x 8.4mm

Nokia G42 5G 128GB (MTN-locked) — R4,999 (Takealot)

Nokia G42 5G
OS Android 13
Display 6.56-inch 1,612 x 720-pixel LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Qualcomm SM4350-AC Snapdragon 480+ 5G
Storage 128GB
RAM 4GB
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 20W fast charging
Dimensions 165 x 75.8 x 8.6mm (194g)

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 128GB — R5,799 (Game)

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
OS Android 14
Display 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Exynos 1280
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
Dimensions 161 x 76.5 x 8.3mm (197g)

Honor X8 5G 128GB — R5,999 (Cellucity)

Honor X8 5G
OS MagicUI 4.2
Display 6.5-inch 1,600 x 720-pixel LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
CPU Snapdragon 480+ 5G
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 22.5W fast charging
Dimensions 163.7 x 75.1 x 8.7mm(194g)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 128GB — R5,899 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
OS Android 14
Display 6.6-inch 2,340 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
CPU Mediatek Dimensity 1080
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 8MP
Front camera 13MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
Dimensions 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm (195g)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 128GB — R5,999 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
OS Android 14
Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080-pixel OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
CPU Exynos 1280
Storage 128GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front camera 13MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery and charging 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging
Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)
