Cheapest tap-to-pay smartphones in South Africa

South Africans don’t have to spend much to buy a smartphone capable of making tap payments.

Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, and Standard Bank allow their customers to link their bank cards to a smartphone-based digital wallet like Apple Pay, Google Pay/Wallet, or Samsung Pay/Wallet.

They can then pay at most stores by tapping their smartphone to the contactless payment terminal — like with a tap-enabled bank card.

However, digital wallets offer an extra layer of security, with users first being required to enter a PIN or authenticate via biometrics to use their linked card.

For tap-enabled card payments, entering a PIN may only be necessary when transactions are over a certain amount.

Smartphone tap payments are also convenient if you left your wallet at home or prefer to leave it in your car.

Digital wallets also allow you to store details of loyalty cards and digital tickets for events and travel.

Basic requirements for smartphone tap payments

A smartphone must have a near-field communication (NFC) chip to support tap-to-pay.

Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are available exclusively to the iPhone 6 or later and most Galaxy smartphones, respectively.

If you are using a recent Android smartphone priced at R4,000 or more, the odds are that Google Pay/Wallet will likely be supported on your device.

The only exception is Huawei devices from the past few years because these phones don’t support Google Mobile Services.

Aside from an NFC chip, you will need Android 6 or later, although that is quite likely given that the operating system released in 2015.

For this article, we’ve focused on devices released from 2020 onwards. That should help ensure their specifications are decent enough to make for a good buy, besides supporting tap payments.

We were surprised that the cheapest NFC-capable smartphones on Takealot and elsewhere are 2020’s Mara X1 for R1,449 and the Mara Z1 for R1,699.

The Rwanda-based brand failed to take off in South Africa, and its local factory in Durban closed in 2022. It also suspended operations in Rwanda in the same year.

If you don’t want to take a chance on a lesser-known brand, we also found options available from Honor, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

Below are eleven of the cheapest smartphones we found with NFC support.

We excluded models that might have NFC in some markets if we could not confirm whether the specific model available in South Africa supported the feature.

Mara X1 — R1,449

Mara Z1 — R1,549

Poco C40 — R1,599

Xiaomi Redmi 12C — R1,999

Honor X5 Plus — R2,698

Honor X6a — R2,999

Samsung Galaxy A15 — R3,493

Blackview A90 — R2,999

Oppo A38 — R3,699

Blackview BV5300 — R3,799

Samsung Galaxy A24 — R3,990