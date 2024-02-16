Best smartphones in South Africa under R10,000

16 February 2024

Premium smartphones such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series often carry hefty price tags, but several highly capable devices are available for less than R10,000 in South Africa.

These range from powerful mid-rangers to older-generation flagships and rugged smartphones with massive batteries.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones available in South Africa for less than R10,000.

The most affordable smartphone we included is Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for R8,199.

Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 SoC powers the device, and it has a large, 5,000mAh battery.

However, its battery capacity is nothing compared to the Oukitel WP19 Pro, which is available for R8,999 from Oukitel SA.

It packs an enormous 21,000mAh battery and features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The W19 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC, and its 6.8-inch display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It isn’t the only rugged smartphone that cracked the sub-R10k criteria. For R8,699, South Africans can get the Ulefone Armor 17 Pro from Rugged SA.

It packs a 5,380mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel primary camera.

The only older-generation flagship we included was Apple’s iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic SoC and packs 4GB RAM. Its 6.1-inch LCD offers a 1,792 x 828-pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

There is also the Nothing Phone 1, which is available from Takealot for R9,499.

The handset features a striking design, with LED strips that pulse when receiving messages or calls.

It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Ten of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R10,000 are listed below with prices.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB — R8,199 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A54
OS Android 14
Display 6.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz
Processor Exynos 1380
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 2MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  5,000mAh
25W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (202g)

UleFone Armor 17 Pro — R8,699 (Rugged SA)

UleFone Armor 17 Pro
OS Android 9
Display 6.6-inch 2,404 x 1,080 LCD 120Hz
Processor Mediatek Helio G99
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Rear camera 108MP + 8MP + 8MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  5,380mAh
66W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 172.7 x 80.4 x 12.5mm (290g)

Vivo V25e 128GB — R8,799 (Takealot)

Vivo V25e
OS Funtouch 12
Display 6.4-inch 2,404 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz
Processor Mediatek Helio G99
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Rear camera 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner
Battery  4,400mAh
44W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8mm (183g)

Oukitel WP19 Pro — R8,999 (Oukitel SA)

Oukitel WP19 Pro
OS Android 13
Display 6.8-inch FHD LCD 120Hz
Processor Mediatek Helio G99
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Rear camera 64MP + 20MP + 2MP
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified)
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Biometrics Not specified
Battery  21,000mAh
33W fast charging
Dimensions and weight Not specified

Oppo A79 5G 256GB — R9.299 (Technomobi)

Oppo A79
OS ColorOS 13.1
Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD 90Hz
Processor Mediatek Dimensity 6020
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 50MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  5,000mAh
33W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 165.6 x 76.0 x 8.0mm (193g)

Nokia XR20 128GB 5G — R9,429 (Connected Devices)

Nokia XR20
OS Android 13
Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD 60Hz
Processor Snapdragon 480 5G
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 48MP + 13MP
Front camera 8MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Battery  4,630mAh
18W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 171.6 x 81.5 x 10.6mm (248g)

Nothing Phone 1 256GB — R9,499 (Takealot)

Nothing Phone 1
OS Android 14
Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz
Processor Snapdragon 778G+ 5G
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Rear camera 50MP + 50Mp
Front camera 16MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  4,500mAh
33W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm (194g)

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G 128GB — R9,499 (Cellucity)

Oppo Reno7 Z
OS ColorOS 13
Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz
Processor Mediatek Dimensity 900
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front camera 32MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular 5G
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  4,500mAh
65W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8mm (173g)

Huawei Nova 11 256GB — R9,500 (Takealot)

Huawei Nova 11
OS HarmonyOS 3.0
Display 6.7-inch 2,412 x 1,084 OLED 120Hz
Processor Snapdragon 778G 4G
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Rear camera 50MP + 8MP
Front camera 60MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports USB-C
Cellular LTE
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery  4,500mAh
66W fast charging
Dimensions and weight 161.3 x 75 x 6.9mm (168g)

Apple iPhone 11 64GB — R9,999 (Takealot)

Apple iPhone 11
OS iOS 17
Display 6.1-inch 1,792 x 828-pixel LCD 60Hz
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 12MP
Connectivity  Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports Lightning
Cellular LTE
Biometrics Face ID
Battery  3,110mAh
Dimensions and weight 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (194g)
Share your thoughts: Best smartphones in South Africa und…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Best smartphones in South Africa under R10,000