Best smartphones in South Africa under R10,000

Premium smartphones such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series often carry hefty price tags, but several highly capable devices are available for less than R10,000 in South Africa.
These range from powerful mid-rangers to older-generation flagships and rugged smartphones with massive batteries.
MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones available in South Africa for less than R10,000.
The most affordable smartphone we included is Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for R8,199.
Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 SoC powers the device, and it has a large, 5,000mAh battery.
However, its battery capacity is nothing compared to the Oukitel WP19 Pro, which is available for R8,999 from Oukitel SA.
It packs an enormous 21,000mAh battery and features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The W19 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC, and its 6.8-inch display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
It isn’t the only rugged smartphone that cracked the sub-R10k criteria. For R8,699, South Africans can get the Ulefone Armor 17 Pro from Rugged SA.
It packs a 5,380mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel primary camera.
The only older-generation flagship we included was Apple’s iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage.
The smartphone is powered by Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic SoC and packs 4GB RAM. Its 6.1-inch LCD offers a 1,792 x 828-pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.
There is also the Nothing Phone 1, which is available from Takealot for R9,499.
The handset features a striking design, with LED strips that pulse when receiving messages or calls.
It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Ten of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R10,000 are listed below with prices.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB — R8,199 (Takealot)
|Samsung Galaxy A54
|OS
|Android 14
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz
|Processor
|Exynos 1380
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 12MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
25W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (202g)
UleFone Armor 17 Pro — R8,699 (Rugged SA)
|UleFone Armor 17 Pro
|OS
|Android 9
|Display
|6.6-inch 2,404 x 1,080 LCD 120Hz
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G99
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|108MP + 8MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,380mAh
66W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|172.7 x 80.4 x 12.5mm (290g)
Vivo V25e 128GB — R8,799 (Takealot)
|Vivo V25e
|OS
|Funtouch 12
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,404 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G99
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery
|4,400mAh
44W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8mm (183g)
Oukitel WP19 Pro — R8,999 (Oukitel SA)
|Oukitel WP19 Pro
|OS
|Android 13
|Display
|6.8-inch FHD LCD 120Hz
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G99
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 20MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified)
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Not specified
|Battery
|21,000mAh
33W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|Not specified
Oppo A79 5G 256GB — R9.299 (Technomobi)
|Oppo A79
|OS
|ColorOS 13.1
|Display
|6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD 90Hz
|Processor
|Mediatek Dimensity 6020
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
33W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|165.6 x 76.0 x 8.0mm (193g)
Nokia XR20 128GB 5G — R9,429 (Connected Devices)
|Nokia XR20
|OS
|Android 13
|Display
|6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD 60Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 480 5G
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 13MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,630mAh
18W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|171.6 x 81.5 x 10.6mm (248g)
Nothing Phone 1 256GB — R9,499 (Takealot)
|Nothing Phone 1
|OS
|Android 14
|Display
|6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 778G+ 5G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50Mp
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
33W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm (194g)
Oppo Reno7 Z 5G 128GB — R9,499 (Cellucity)
|Oppo Reno7 Z
|OS
|ColorOS 13
|Display
|6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz
|Processor
|Mediatek Dimensity 900
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
65W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8mm (173g)
Huawei Nova 11 256GB — R9,500 (Takealot)
|Huawei Nova 11
|OS
|HarmonyOS 3.0
|Display
|6.7-inch 2,412 x 1,084 OLED 120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 778G 4G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|60MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
66W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|161.3 x 75 x 6.9mm (168g)
Apple iPhone 11 64GB — R9,999 (Takealot)
|Apple iPhone 11
|OS
|iOS 17
|Display
|6.1-inch 1,792 x 828-pixel LCD 60Hz
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|12MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|Lightning
|Cellular
|LTE
|Biometrics
|Face ID
|Battery
|3,110mAh
|Dimensions and weight
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (194g)
