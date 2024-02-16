Best smartphones in South Africa under R10,000

Premium smartphones such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series often carry hefty price tags, but several highly capable devices are available for less than R10,000 in South Africa.

These range from powerful mid-rangers to older-generation flagships and rugged smartphones with massive batteries.

MyBroadband looked for the best smartphones available in South Africa for less than R10,000.

The most affordable smartphone we included is Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for R8,199.

Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 SoC powers the device, and it has a large, 5,000mAh battery.

However, its battery capacity is nothing compared to the Oukitel WP19 Pro, which is available for R8,999 from Oukitel SA.

It packs an enormous 21,000mAh battery and features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The W19 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC, and its 6.8-inch display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It isn’t the only rugged smartphone that cracked the sub-R10k criteria. For R8,699, South Africans can get the Ulefone Armor 17 Pro from Rugged SA.

It packs a 5,380mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel primary camera.

The only older-generation flagship we included was Apple’s iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic SoC and packs 4GB RAM. Its 6.1-inch LCD offers a 1,792 x 828-pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

There is also the Nothing Phone 1, which is available from Takealot for R9,499.

The handset features a striking design, with LED strips that pulse when receiving messages or calls.

It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Ten of the best smartphones you can buy in South Africa for less than R10,000 are listed below with prices.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB — R8,199 (Takealot)

Samsung Galaxy A54 OS Android 14 Display 6.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 1380 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

25W fast charging Dimensions and weight 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (202g)

UleFone Armor 17 Pro — R8,699 (Rugged SA)

UleFone Armor 17 Pro OS Android 9 Display 6.6-inch 2,404 x 1,080 LCD 120Hz Processor Mediatek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 108MP + 8MP + 8MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 5,380mAh

66W fast charging Dimensions and weight 172.7 x 80.4 x 12.5mm (290g)

Vivo V25e 128GB — R8,799 (Takealot)

Vivo V25e OS Funtouch 12 Display 6.4-inch 2,404 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz Processor Mediatek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery 4,400mAh

44W fast charging Dimensions and weight 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8mm (183g)

Oukitel WP19 Pro — R8,999 (Oukitel SA)

Oukitel WP19 Pro OS Android 13 Display 6.8-inch FHD LCD 120Hz Processor Mediatek Helio G99 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 64MP + 20MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi (version not specified), Bluetooth (version not specified) Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Biometrics Not specified Battery 21,000mAh

33W fast charging Dimensions and weight Not specified

Oppo A79 5G 256GB — R9.299 (Technomobi)

Oppo A79 OS ColorOS 13.1 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD 90Hz Processor Mediatek Dimensity 6020 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

33W fast charging Dimensions and weight 165.6 x 76.0 x 8.0mm (193g)

Nokia XR20 128GB 5G — R9,429 (Connected Devices)

Nokia XR20 OS Android 13 Display 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD 60Hz Processor Snapdragon 480 5G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 13MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 4,630mAh

18W fast charging Dimensions and weight 171.6 x 81.5 x 10.6mm (248g)

Nothing Phone 1 256GB — R9,499 (Takealot)

Nothing Phone 1 OS Android 14 Display 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 778G+ 5G RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 50Mp Front camera 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh

33W fast charging Dimensions and weight 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm (194g)

Oppo Reno7 Z 5G 128GB — R9,499 (Cellucity)

Oppo Reno7 Z OS ColorOS 13 Display 6.4-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED 90Hz Processor Mediatek Dimensity 900 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh

65W fast charging Dimensions and weight 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8mm (173g)

Huawei Nova 11 256GB — R9,500 (Takealot)

Huawei Nova 11 OS HarmonyOS 3.0 Display 6.7-inch 2,412 x 1,084 OLED 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 778G 4G RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP Front camera 60MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Cellular LTE Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh

66W fast charging Dimensions and weight 161.3 x 75 x 6.9mm (168g)

Apple iPhone 11 64GB — R9,999 (Takealot)