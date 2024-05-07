Huawei launches rebranded Pura 70 series

Huawei hosted the global launch of its latest flagship smartphones — the Pura 70 series — in Dubai on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, marking a significant rebrand for its smartphones.

The series includes the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and Pura 70 Ultra. However, MyBroadband was told the Pro+ variation won’t ship to South Africa.

Huawei says the new brand name originates from the word “purity” and that it adopted a fashion-forward approach across the Pura 70 lineup.

Regarding performance, all models in the Huawei Pura 70 series are powered by the company’s Kirin 9010 chip.

In the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro, the chip is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

The Pura 70 Ultra ups the memory to 16GB and drops the 256GB storage configuration option.

Each device features an OLED display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Pura 70 gets a 6.6-inch 2,760 x 1,256-pixel display, while the Pura 70 Pro and Pura 70 Ultra have 6.8-inch 2,844 x 1,260-pixel displays.

Huawei’s Pura 70 series features a different rear camera figuration for each model, with each featuring three sensors.

The camera bump of each device is designed to resemble a forward symbol or arrow.

The Huawei Pura 70 has a 50-megapixel (MP) primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor.

The larger Pura 70 Pro gets the same primary camera, combined with a 48MP telephoto and 12.5MP ultrawide cameras.

The top-tier Huawei Pura 70 Ultra also features a triple rear camera setup. However, the camera system boasts significant improvements over those in the Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro.

The centrepiece of the Pura 70 Ultra’s camera system is a retractable one-inch 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter, which Huawei says can withstand 300,000 retractions while remaining water resistant at up to two metres of depth.

A 50-megapixel telephoto and a 40MP ultrawide camera flank the retractable lens.

Huawei says the Pura 70 Ultra’s camera system is the most powerful it has ever produced and provides the highest light intake on the market.

It, and the rest of the Pura 70 range, are capable of taking “ultra-speed” snapshots, allowing for precise shots even when taken at high speeds.

Regarding battery and charging specs, the base model packs a 4,900mAh battery and supports 66W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

The Huawei Pura 70 Pro ups the battery capacity by 150mAh and supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. The Pura 70 Ultra features similar charging specs but a larger, 5,200mAh battery.

The Huawei Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro are both available in white or black. However, the base Pura 70 also gets a pink option.

On the other hand, the Huawei Pure 70 Ultra is available in Green, Black, or Brown, and unlike the others, it doesn’t have a matte-glass finish on the back.

Instead, it gets a starry-patterned vegan leather backing, and a Huawei Xmage label flanks its rear camera bump.

The table below provides specifications for the Huawei Pura 70 series. Photos of each device are included below.

Huawei Pura 70 series specifications Phone Huawei Pura 70 Huawei Pura 70 Pro Huawei Pura 70 Ultra OS EMUI 14.2 Display 6.6-inch 2,760 x 1,256-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch 2,844 x 1,260-pixel OLED with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Kirin 9010 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB | 512GB | 1TB 512GB | 1TB Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 13MP 50MP + 48MP + 12.5MP 50MP + 50MP + 40MP Front camera 13MP Ports USB-C Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Protection rating IP68 Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Charging 4,900mAh battery;

66W wired charging;

50W wireless charging 5,050mAh battery;

100W wired charging;

80W wireless charging 5,200mAh battery;

100W wired charging;

80W wireless charging Dimensions and weight 157.6 x 74.3 x 8.0mm (207g) 162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm (220g) 162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm (226g)

Huawei Pura 70

Huawei Pura 70 Pro

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra