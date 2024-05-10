WhatsApp has a completely new interface

WhatsApp has implemented design changes to its mobile app on Android and iOS, introducing a new home page, icons, and chat filters.

Meta Platforms said more than two billion people use the messaging platform daily, so making the interface easy to use is a high priority.

“We aim to create an app that not only works seamlessly but also feels like a natural extension of your phone,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

“Our design philosophy builds on our product principles of keeping WhatsApp simple, reliable and private.”

WhatsApp said that its design team ensured the new user interface always has a fresh feel, is comfortable to use, and is simplistic in its design.

A “darker dark mode” has also been added due to popular demand to help with legibility.

The messaging platform said its design team added a new green colour palette that removes the solid green at the top of the home page.

WhatsApp has also had its illustrations updated to match its icons that have been upgraded to a more “rounded, outlined style”.

These updates will be most apparent in the chat background, which WhatsApp said most people have set to the “doodle” option.

Some users may notice that their navigation bar has moved from the top of the home page to the bottom.

This is meant to offer more natural navigation because it is closer to your thumbs.

There is also a new attachment layout: an expandable tray instead of a full-screen menu.

WhatsApp also introduced chat filters, which make keeping track of chats easier.

These are meant to filter your chats into “All”, “Unread”, and “Groups” to help you find conversations easily.