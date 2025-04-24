Five best smartphones under R5,000 in South Africa

R5,000 is plenty of money to buy a highly capable smartphone in South Africa in April 2025.

Although there are many budget devices under R2,000, these often feature slower processors and lower display resolutions, making them better suited for basic applications.

With a budget of around R300 per month, you could pay off a R5,000 smartphone on a 24-month budget credit card repayment plan or loan with a 22% interest rate.

At this price, there are several models with features like high refresh rates, NFC payment support, and fast charging.

Launched in March 2025, the Samsung Galaxy A26 is the latest solid option for under R5,000.

While it does not offer as much as some Chinese brands in raw hardware, Samsung has packed the A26 with some alluring features that trickled down from higher-end models.

For better performance, the A25’s successor phone has inherited the Exynos 1380 chip from the Galaxy A35.

It also boasts a glass back instead of plastic, with Gorilla Glass Victus+. In addition, the A26 features an IP67 environmental protection rating, which is a first for Galaxy A20-series devices.

The A26’s camera system certainly won’t compete with the latest flagship iPhones, but the inclusion of optical image stabilisation (OIS) is a major strength.

OIS will help reduce blurry images for those with less steady hands.

Another major selling point is that Samsung offers four years of Android OS updates. Security updates will be provided until 31 March 2031.

One downside is that the maximum brightness peaks at roughly 780 nits, which may make the screen difficult to view in direct sunlight.

The 3.5mm audio jack that typically features on budget models is also missing, but microSD card support remains.

For those uninterested in the Samsung model, MyBroadband looked into four more smartphones released in the past year that offer the best specifications in the market for under R5,000.

Below are images and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A26 and its biggest competitors in the sub-R5,000 budget smartphone segment in April 2025.

Samsung Galaxy A26 — From R4,347 (Amazon.co.za)

Samsung Galaxy A26 Operating system OneUI 7 on Android 15 Display 6.7-inch 1,080 × 2,340 OLED

120Hz refresh rate Processor Samsung Exynos 1380 Memory 4GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C IP rating IP67 Battery and charging speeds 5,000mAh

25W wired charging Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader SIMs Dual Nano SIMs NFC (Contactless payments) Yes Dimensions and weight 164 × 77.5 × 7.7mm (200g)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 4G — From R3,999 (Makro)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4G Operating system HyperOS on Android 14 Display 1,080 × 2,400 OLED

120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra Memory 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 108MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 20MP Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack IP rating IP54 Battery and charging speeds 5,500mAh

33W wired Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader SIMs Dual Nano SIMs NFC (Contactless payments) No Dimensions and weight 163.3 × 76.6 × 8.2mm (196.5g)

ZTE Nubia Neo 2 5G — From R3,999 (Bash)

ZTE Nubia Neo 2 5G Operating system Android 14 Display 6.72-inch 1,080 × 2,400 OLED

120Hz refresh rate Processor Unisoc T820 Memory 256GB Storage 8GB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C IP rating Not specified Battery and charging speeds 5,200mAh

33W wired Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader SIMs Dual Nano SIMs NFC (Contactless payments) No Dimensions and weight 166 × 76.1 × 8.5 mm (208g)

Honor X7C — From R4,999 (Bash and Pep Cell)

Honor X7C Operating system MagicOS 8 on Android 14 Display 6.77-inch 720 × 1,610 LCD

120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Memory 8GB Storage 256GB Rear camera 108MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack IP rating IP64 Battery and charging speeds 6,000mAh

35W wired Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader SIMs Dual Nano SIMs NFC (Contactless payments) Unspecified Dimensions and weight 166.9 × 76.8 × 8.1mm (194g)

Oppo A40M — From R4,999 (Takealot)