MTN launches R99 smartphones

South Africa’s second-biggest mobile network MTN has announced a major initiative to offer more than 1.2 million of its prepaid customers affordable 4G smartphones with prices starting from R99.

The network said the campaign was part of extending digital inclusion and ensuring people were not left behind in South Africa’s transition to 4G and 5G technologies.

“The initiative aligns with MTN’s work to provide affordable and accessible mobile services to all South Africans,” MTN said.

“By giving customers access to 4G smartphones, MTN is empowering them to fully engage in the digital economy, with a focus on education, work, healthcare and communication.”

The initiative will be executed in three phases from May 2025 to the end of 2026.

In the first phase, 5,000 of the smartphones will be offered to “carefully selected” customers.

“Selection will be based on usage profiles, spending patterns and tenure, and will mainly be in Gauteng,” MTN said.

In the second phase, over 130,000 customers across the country will be offered the devices, followed by another 1.1 million MTN customers in the third phase.

MTN said the devices will be preloaded with various major applications to help customers access a wide range of digital tools and services.

The devices will need to use a SIM card restricted to MTN’s network, a common requirement for low-cost devices that are sometimes subsidised by mobile networks.

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said it was vital that the operator took proactive steps to connect as many South Africans as possible.

The initiative is being run in partnership with Smartphone For All Pty Limited.

Smartphone For All founder and CEO Babatunde Osho said the initiative marked a pivotal step in bridging the digital divide.

“By making smartphones more accessible and affordable, we are unlocking opportunities for millions who have been left behind in the digital economy,” Osho said.