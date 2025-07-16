What’s Next — Justin Hume unpacks the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Justin Hume discusses the major improvements made to the new Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphones.

Hume is the VP of Mobile Experiences at Samsung South Africa and has worked in the cellular industry since 1997.

He began his career as the Marketing Manager for Mobile Phones at Samsung Electronics for 11 years, before joining Altech Autopage Cellular as its Marketing Director in 2008.

In 2012, Hume rejoined Samsung South Africa as the Product and Marketing Director and quickly rose through the ranks.

He soon became the Chief Marketing Officer, and then the Director of Integrated Mobility, before taking on his current role.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Hume discusses the new Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphones.

He explains why foldable smartphones are valuable and useful for everyday use, and unpacks Samsung’s approach to innovation.

Hume then discusses key improvements to the newest generation of Samsung foldable smartphones.

This includes hardware upgrades to their size and general design, as well as extensive improvements to these devices’ AI capabilities and performance.

Hume then shares the details consumers want to know about how they can get their hands on these devices and their pricing.

He concludes the interview by discussing the key features of another new device — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

Watch the full interview with Justin Hume, below.