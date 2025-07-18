Vodacom launches R67 smartphones

Vodacom has launched an initiative to let select prepaid customers with 2G handsets upgrade to a 4G Kicka 6 smartphone for R67.

The initiative, in honour of Mandela Month, is available in select stores in KwaZulu-Natal and will later expand to stores in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Vodacom said the initiative also aligns with its theme for the year: “It is in our hands to combat poverty and inequity”.

According to Rishaad Tayob, director of Vodacom South Africa’s consumer business, millions of residents rely on 2G devices, limiting their access to essential digital services.

“By offering affordable 4G smartphones, we are empowering people to participate fully in the digital economy,” he said.

“Following Madiba’s legacy of 67 years of fighting for equality, we have the power to make a positive impact. Vodacom is proud to turn that belief into action in the communities we serve.”

The Kicka 6 smartphone on offer normally retails at R699, so qualifying customers can save R632. If they recharge with at least R29, they will also receive a 20GB Buy and Get data proposition worth R149.

Moreover, on Mandela Day — Friday, 18 July 2025 — Vodacom is giving away 67 smartphones as part of its “Surprise and Delight” initiative.

“Eligible customers will be selected after participating in Vodacom’s Daily V-Up journey and will need to visit the Vodacom World Store in Midrand to trade in their 2G devices,” it says.

The mobile operator says it continues democratising connectivity by offering lower-cost 4G-enabled devices like the Hisens U607 and Vodacom V54, priced at R399 and R499, respectively.

It previously expanded its portfolio of affordable 4G devices when it launched the Mobicel S4 4G cloud-based phone in 2024 for R199 and the Itel IT9300 4G device, which retails for R249.

“Our Mandela Month promotions support our ongoing purpose-led efforts to offer affordable entry-level smartphones and handset financing solutions,” said Tayob.

“By making 4G device ownership more accessible, we can connect everyone to a better future.”

Vodacom Kicka 6 smartphone