Vodacom sells smartphones for R67

Vodacom has started offering select prepaid customers its 4G-enabled Kicka 6 smartphone for just R67, which boasts excellent specifications for the price.

The mobile network operator recently launched an initiative to commemorate Mandela Month by letting select prepaid customers with 2G devices upgrade to the 4G-enabled Kicka 6 for just R67.

The initiative forms part of Vodacom’s efforts to migrate customers off 2G and 3G in preparation for South Africa’s sunsetting of these legacy networks.

Rishaad Tayob, director of the consumer business at Vodacom South Africa, said millions of the country’s residents still rely on 2G devices, which limits access to essential digital services.

“By offering affordable 4G smartphones, we are empowering people to participate fully in the digital economy,” he said.

“Following Madiba’s legacy of 67 years of fighting for equality, we have the power to make a positive impact. Vodacom is proud to turn that belief into action in the communities we serve.”

Vodacom has committed to continuing to democratise connectivity by offering lower-cost 4G-enabled devices like the Hisense U607 and Vodacom V54, which are priced at R399 and R499, respectively.

This is in addition to other affordable devices on offer, including the Mobicel S4 cloud-based phone, which retails for R199, and the Itel IT9300 4G, which retails for R249.

“Our Mandela Month promotions support our ongoing purpose-led efforts to offer affordable entry-level smartphones and handset financing solutions,” said Tayob.

“By making 4G device ownership more accessible, we can connect everyone to a better future.”

Former communications minister and current deputy minister, Mondli Gungubele, previously set a tentative 2G and 3G switch-off deadline of December 2027.

However, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has now confirmed that it will not enforce an official deadline for sunsetting these networks.

Presenting before Parliament in early July, Ndinannyi Libago, the communication department’s acting deputy director-general for administration, said the department would monitor the sunsetting process.

“We will work with the MNOs in terms of this sun-setting,” he told Parliament.

“We look at their implementation plans to see which 2G or 3G sites they are switching off. This is dependent on the MNOs. Hence, we put it as monitoring.”

The department said it would no longer dictate when mobile network operators should switch off their 2G and 3G networks.

Instead, the operators will make the decision based on when it makes sense for them to switch off their towers.

Vodacom’s Kicka 6 4G smartphone

Vodacom said the Kicka 6 smartphone typically retails for R699, meaning qualifying customers can save R632 when buying the device.

The mobile operator is also running a promotion where customers will receive a 20GB Buy and Get data proposition worth R149, provided they recharge with at least R29.

The Vodacom Kicka 6 4GB features a 6-inch LCD touchscreen display and runs the Android Go operating system.

For reference, Android Go is a stripped-down version of the Android operating system designed to run on low-end smartphones with limited resources, typically 2GB of RAM or less.

The Vodacom Kicka 6 4G runs Android 12 Go and supports popular apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook Lite.

The Vodacom Kicka 6 comes with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as standard. However, a microSD card can expand its storage capacity to up to 256GB.

It also features 4G connectivity, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a relatively large 3,000mAh battery.

Regarding photographic capabilities, the Kicka 6 has a 5-megapixel primary shooter that has been interpolated to eight megapixels and a 2MP selfie camera.

The table below lists basic specifications for the Vodacom Kicka 6 4G, which the mobile network operator is selling for a once-off fee of R67.