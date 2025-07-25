Samsung looks beyond Google for smartphone AI

Samsung is in talks with the likes of OpenAI and Perplexity AI to integrate more AI services in upcoming Galaxy devices, seeking a wider range of offerings beyond Google’s Gemini.

South Korea’s largest company aims to give customers more options on its upcoming Galaxy S26 smartphone line next year, according to Choi Won-Joon, president and chief operating officer of its mobile division.

Samsung’s current lineup features Alphabet AI model, like much of the rest of the field of Android devices.

“We are talking to multiple vendors,” 54-year-old Choi said in an interview at Samsung’s headquarters in Suwon.

“As long as these AI agents are competitive and can provide the best user experiences, we are open to any AI agent out there.”

Samsung is nearing a deal to invest in Perplexity and integrate its app and assistant, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Like archrival Apple Inc., the Galaxy phone maker is looking to augment its own efforts at artificial intelligence with the best available from outside providers.

Beyond AI, the mobiles-to-chips conglomerate is also evaluating new application processors for the Galaxy S26 and considering both Qualcomm Inc. products and its in-house Exynos 2600.

For the recently released Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung used the Exynos chipset in a foldable for the first time.

The company has sought to reduce reliance on Qualcomm and allay doubts about the efficiency and thermal performance of its Exynos line.

Apple plans to introduce its first folding iPhone next year, which will be built around a similar design as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line and use many of the same core components, including foldable OLED screens sourced from Samsung Display, Bloomberg News reported.

“This is just the beginning of making these phones go mainstream,” Choi said about Samsung’s latest generation introduced this summer.

Another global company entering the category would be beneficial for the industry, he added.