Smartphones with 4G for under R100 in South Africa

South African residents on prepaid can get a 4G-enabled smartphone for as little as R67 once-off through Vodacom, and R99 once-off through MTN.

The South African government wants to shut off the country’s 2G and 3G networks, making it critical that mobile network operators migrate customers off these older technologies.

However, the affordability of 4G and 5G-enabled devices presents a significant challenge for poorer residents, and MTN and Vodacom have launched initiatives to make it easier for these users to upgrade.

It should be noted that these initiatives only apply to the mobile operators’ respective prepaid customers, and the mobile operators select qualifying customers themselves.

MTN was the first to launch an initiative to provide 1.2 million prepaid customers with affordable 4G devices.

“The initiative aligns with MTN’s work to provide affordable and accessible mobile services to all South Africans,” it said.

“By giving customers access to 4G smartphones, MTN is empowering them to fully engage in the digital economy, with a focus on education, work, healthcare, and communication.”

MTN and its partner, Smartphone For All, are implementing these initiatives in phases, with the first phase commencing in May 2025.

Through the first phase, MTN identified 5,000 prepaid customers who would be offered the 4G-enabled Itel AC51 smartphone for R99 once-off.

The device offers great specifications for the R99 price tag — R650 under the recommended retail price — with a large display, 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie camera, and 2,050mAh battery capacity.

In phases two and three, MTN will distribute 1.2 million affordable 4G-enabled smartphones from various brands to qualifying customers.

In late June 2025, MTN told MyBroadband that the initiative had proven very popular among its customers, forcing it to expand the list of participating stores due to the overwhelming response.

In mid-July 2025, Vodacom launched a similar programme through which select prepaid customers with 2G devices can upgrade to a 4G Kicka 6 smartphone for R67 once-off.

The network operator launched the initiative in honour of Mandela Month. It kicked off in KwaZulu-Natal, and Vodacom said it would later expand to stores in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“By offering affordable 4G smartphones, we are empowering people to participate fully in the digital economy,” said Rishaad Tayob, director of Vodacom South Africa’s consumer business.

The Kicka 6 normally retails at R699, so qualifying customers can save R632 by securing one through Vodacom’s offer.

Moreover, these customers will also receive a 20GB Buy and Get data proposition worth R149, provided they recharge with at least R29.

The 4G Vodacom Kicka 6 also offers impressive specifications for the price, including a 6-inch LCD, 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie camera, dual SIM support, and a 3,000mAh battery.

2G and 3G shutdown in South Africa

South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies recently confirmed that it would no longer dictate when the country’s mobile operators should shut down their 2G and 3G networks.

While former minister Mondli Gungubele had previously set a revised deadline of December 2027 to sunset the networks, his deadline was widely criticised.

Industry stakeholders were concerned that shutting down the networks prematurely would leave many South Africans without connectivity.

The department’s acting deputy director-general, Ndinannyi Libago, presented before Parliament on 2 July 2025 and said the ball is now in the operators’ court.

“We will work with MNOs in terms of this sunsetting,” he said.

“We look at their implementation plans to see which 2G or 3G sites they switch off. This is dependent on the MNOs.”

MTN South Africa told MyBroadband that it is taking a phased approach to sunsetting its 2G and 3G networks.

“3G is planned for shutdown at the end of 2026. The MTN user migrations to 4G voice over LTE are ahead of target,” it said.

“We envisage that legacy devices relying on 2G services will take longer to migrate and hence, that migration is planned in a phased approach within a three-year period after the 3G shutdown.”

It added that it runs consumer and enterprise education campaigns via SMS, staff training, and direct outreach to facilitate the migration from 3G to 4G and 5G.