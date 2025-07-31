Honor wants to be the top smartphone brand in South Africa

Honor wants to become the number one smartphone brand in South Africa by 2028 through product innovation, building relationships with stakeholders and customers, and market expansion.

This is according to Honor South Africa’s CEO, Fred Zhou, who recently told What’s Next that the company wants to become a bridge between South Africa and China.

When asked about the company’s plans to become the country’s number one smartphone brand by 2028, Zhou said they would focus on three aspects.

“First is product innovation and bringing everything to South Africa,” he said.

“Secondly, it’s about trust. We always say we want to become the bridge between South Africa and China, so we want to build and enhance our partnerships with suppliers, network partners, and media.”

Lastly, Zhou highlighted market expansion as a key priority in South Africa, noting that the company has yet to touch some market areas.

“We will have various strategic expansions into areas to get in touch with more consumers and cover more areas of the South African market,” he stated.

Honor recently launched its Magic V5 foldable smartphone, which is currently the world’s thinnest foldable phone, in China on 2 July 2025. Zhou confirmed that it would be available in South Africa.

“From the South African side, we are excited to say we will be bringing this fantastic art piece to South Africa in October this year,” he said.

The smartphone brand has seen impressive growth in South Africa. Counterpoint Research data shows it had virtually no market share in 2022 but was the second-best-selling brand in December 2024.

This came after the company had a storming 2023. Zhou revealed that the company’s sales grew by “more or less” 600% between the start and end of the year.

Samsung has long been the smartphone market leader in South Africa. However, Honor and other Chinese brands have made substantial inroads in the country.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Honor accounted for 24% of smartphone sales in South Africa, surpassing Samsung’s 14% market share of devices sold.

Budget and mid-range popularity

Honor X6a smartphone

Honor continued to make significant market share gains in South Africa in 2024, selling over two-and-a-half times the number of smartphones it sold in 2023.

In December 2024, Honor told MyBroadband that its X6a device was the top-selling smartphone in South Africa’s prepaid segment.

Launched in July 2023 with a price tag of R2,499, the X6a features a 6.56-inch display, 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a 5,200mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, and a triple camera setup.

The company has since launched several other devices under the X model series, prioritising affordability. The devices have proven popular in the South African market.

Honor’s number series, which included the 200 series in 2024 and the 400 series in 2025, offers higher specs than those of the X range.

In December 2024, Honor said the mid-range 200 Lite was its best performer in South Africa’s postpaid segment.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a triple lens setup with a 108MP primary camera.

Research by GfK revealed that the Honor 200 Lite was the best-selling smartphone at physical stores in South Africa in July 2024, accounting for almost one in every 10 smartphones sold.

Towards the end of 2024, MyBroadband asked South Africa’s mobile networks, which are key partners for Honor, about the brand’s sales success among their customers.

MTN South Africa confirmed that Honor’s smartphone sales experienced significant growth in 2024 compared to 2023, which it attributed to the brand’s strategic investments in the South African market.

“By providing high-quality devices at accessible price points, Honor has effectively met the needs of a broad customer base,” MTN South Africa said.

The mobile operator said Honor’s top-selling devices among its customers were the 90 Lite, 200 Lite, X7b, and X9b.

Telkom said it sold 23,108 Honor smartphones between January and November 2024, which is approximately 70 Honor smartphones per day.

Cell C told MyBroadband that Honor’s sell-out run rate among its customers had increased significantly in 2024.

“Both brand equity and market share have achieved double-digit growth,” Cell C said.

“Honor’s competitive value offering and product specifications have solidified its reputation as a reliable and trusted smartphone brand.”