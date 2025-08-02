New WhatsApp features launching in South Africa

South African WhatsApp users can expect a wealth of new features to launch on the online messaging app in the coming months.

The Meta Platforms-owned app is immensely popular in South Africa, with an estimated 29 to 30 million users, according to analysis by DataReportal.

While these are small numbers compared to the platform’s total user base, South Africa has among the highest WhatsApp penetration rates, with an estimated 93.9% of online users using the app.

One factor propelling the platform’s adoption in South Africa is declining mobile data costs. Sending a message or making a call on WhatsApp is far cheaper than using SMS or conventional voice.

When MyBroadband last compared this in June 2024, we found it was over 95% cheaper to make voice calls on WhatsApp using a 1GB monthly data bundle than to use prepaid or out-of-bundle voice minutes.

In addition to voice and video calling, WhatsApp offers rich communication features, such as the ability to talk with emojis, photos, videos, voice notes, and more GIFs.

WhatsApp also tends to be popular in countries where Android smartphones are the most widely adopted.

In countries where the iPhone is dominant — like the US or Canada — Apple’s native Messages app is the most popular choice, despite lacking many of WhatsApp’s features.

Given Android’s popularity in South Africa, it makes sense that iPhone users have also embraced WhatsApp locally.

WABetaInfo keeps a keen eye on developments on the chat app, often getting information from other beta testers or users who delve into the code of yet-to-be-released versions of the app.

Below are some of the noteworthy changes and feature additions WhatsApp is currently working on or testing in beta apps on Android or iOS.

Set notification reminders for individual messages and missed calls

This feature will let users instruct WhatsApp to send a detailed notification about a marked message after two hours, eight hours, a day, or a custom time.

Once a message has been marked to surface in a notification, a bell icon will appear next to its time stamp in WhatsApp.

Users will also be able to do this to remind them to dial someone whose call they missed.

Secret keys for username chats

This feature enables users to set a PIN for contacts who want to begin chatting with them through their username rather than a phone number.

People who attempt to engage with someone who has a Username key set up will first need to enter the PIN to begin a chat.

Import profile pictures from Instagram and Facebook

Allows a user to import a profile picture for WhatsApp directly from Facebook or Instagram, if linked in their Meta Accounts Centre.

Night mode within in-app camera

When taking photos or videos with the in-app camera, users will be able to switch to night mode for shooting in low light environments.

Previously, this required using a separate camera app and attaching the captured media in a message afterwards.

WhatsApp is also adding a filter button for adding various effects to videos and images while using the in-app camera.

Meta AI voice chats

This feature will allow users to talk with Meta’s AI assistant using their voice instead of text. In its current form, users can start a voice interaction with the AI assistant from the Calls or Chats tabs.

Get notifications for status or channel updates

This setting will let users choose to receive notifications whenever a particular contact posts a new status update, which is useful for keeping in the loop with family members or friends.