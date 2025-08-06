Big announcement from WhatsApp for South Africa

WhatsApp says it has deleted millions of accounts linked to criminal scam centres and launched new in-app safety features designed to protect users globally.

Meta Platforms, which owns the mobile instant messaging giant, said the advancements were part of its ongoing fight against sophisticated messaging scams.

“These efforts underscore WhatsApp’s commitment to user security amidst a landscape of increasingly complex fraudulent schemes,” it said.

“In the first six months of this year alone, WhatsApp proactively detected and banned over 6.8 million accounts associated with criminal scam centres.”

WhatsApp said these actions were taken before scam centres could fully operationalise their fraudulent campaigns, preventing potential harm to countless users.

“The fight against scams is a relentless one, and we are continually evolving our defences to stay ahead of bad actors,” said Kojo Boakye, Meta’s vice president of public policy for Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye.

“This is part of our unwavering commitment to protect our users, not just by banning malicious accounts, but by empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to recognise and avoid these sophisticated threats.”

Boakye said they believe that a safer messaging environment is built through a combination of robust technology, proactive detection, and user education.

WhatsApp explained that criminal scam centres often run multiple campaigns simultaneously, ranging from deceptive cryptocurrency investments to elaborate pyramid schemes.

A common red flag for these scams is the demand for upfront payments to secure promised returns, called advance-fee scams.

These fraudulent activities frequently span multiple platforms, starting on dating apps or via text messages, then migrating to social media, private messaging apps like WhatsApp, and ultimately to payment or crypto platforms.

This multi-platform approach is designed to evade detection by individual services, making comprehensive disruption more challenging.

“In the latest example of cross-industry collaboration, WhatsApp, Meta, and OpenAI jointly disrupted a scam operation linked to a criminal scam centre in Cambodia,” it said.

“This network utilised ChatGPT to generate initial text messages directing targets to WhatsApp, then quickly moved them to Telegram.”

On the Telegram channel, they were assigned a task of liking videos on TikTok, eventually coercing them into depositing money into crypto accounts.

MyBroadband recently investigated such recruitment scams in South Africa and found that the tasks were purely busy work designed to give the scam an air of legitimacy.

Victims are scammed into believing that people are paying to have their content boosted, and are then conned into making deposits to access more profitable work.

In addition to disrupting scam centres, WhatsApp said it was rolling out new features designed to protect against known scam tactics, including:

Group Messaging: A new safety overview will now appear when a user is added to an unfamiliar group by someone not in their contacts. This overview provides key group information and safety tips, allowing users to exit the group without viewing the chat. Notifications from such groups will be silenced until the user explicitly chooses to engage.

A new safety overview will now appear when a user is added to an unfamiliar group by someone not in their contacts. This overview provides key group information and safety tips, allowing users to exit the group without viewing the chat. Notifications from such groups will be silenced until the user explicitly chooses to engage. Individual Messaging: WhatsApp is testing new approaches to caution users before they engage with unknown contacts. This includes providing additional context about the sender when initiating a chat with someone not in their contacts, enabling users to make informed decisions.

WhatsApp said it remained dedicated to enhancing its security measures and collaborating with industry partners to create a safer digital environment.

Avoiding scams in private messaging

Anna Collard, KnowBe4

WhatsApp encouraged all users to adopt a “Pause, Question, Verify” approach when encountering suspicious or unusual messages.

Pause: Take time before responding. Think about whether this is a number you recognise, or whether it reads like a legitimate ask.

Take time before responding. Think about whether this is a number you recognise, or whether it reads like a legitimate ask. Question: Does the request make sense? Does it seem too good to be true? Are they asking for money, gift cards, or PIN codes? Are they rushing you into taking action? These might be signs of a scam.

Does the request make sense? Does it seem too good to be true? Are they asking for money, gift cards, or PIN codes? Are they rushing you into taking action? These might be signs of a scam. Verify: If the sender claims to be a friend or family member, verify their identity directly through another communication method, such as a phone call to a known number, before taking action.

This echoes advice given by cybersecurity veterans like KnowBe4’s Anna Collard, who said that pausing for ten seconds is a very useful tool to guard against an “amygdala hijack” attack.

Collard said a common social engineering technique is for attackers to put you under pressure because they want you to feel an emotion. This impairs your ability to think critically.

She said several nations have embraced the concept of building people’s cognitive defences. “This is something we can learn from other nations like Finland, Estonia, and Taiwan,” she said.

“They’ve identified Cognitive Defense as a national defence strategy, and they’re coming up with innovative programmes to help people be more vigilant and sceptical.”