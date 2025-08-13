50 days of work to buy Apple’s most expensive iPhone in South Africa

A MyBroadband analysis shows that the average South African employee will spend 50 days’ earnings to buy Apple’s latest top-spec smartphone, the iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB.

However, its more affordable variant, the iPhone 16e, only requires an average of 18 days’ pay for the entry-level 128GB model.

According to Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA’s) latest quarterly employment statistics (QES) for Q1 of 2025, the average monthly earnings of South African employees was R28,289.

There are roughly 20 to 22 working days in a month. Assuming an average of 21 days, a South African employee earning the Stats SA average salary would be getting R1,347 per day.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB is currently priced at R41,499. Therefore, the average employee must save 31 days’ earnings to afford the top-of-the-range iPhone 16.

The base iPhone 16 starts at R18,499, which requires 14 days of the average South African salary, while the more affordable iPhone 16e requires 11 days of earnings.

While these numbers may sound reasonable considering the significant capabilities of an iPhone and how frequently it will be used, it is important to consider that Stats SA’s figures are based on gross salaries.

Therefore, it is useful to also perform the calculations using the BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI). It tracks the average monthly salary in South Africa after deductions like taxes and medical aid.

That will be closer to the money South Africans can save towards buying an iPhone. The latest BTPI in June 2025 was R17,325, substantially lower than Stats SA’s average salary of R28,289.

Based on this figure, the average South African employee would need to spend 50 days of earnings on the most expensive iPhone 16 and 18 days on the most affordable option.

The table below provides a breakdown of the estimated number of days a South African would need to work to be able to afford

iPhone model Retail price BankServAfrica Take-Home Pay (net) Statistics SA average salary (gross) iPhone 16e 128GB R14,999 18 days 11 days iPhone 16 128GB R18,499 22 days 14 days iPhone 16 Plus 128GB R22,399 27 days 17 days iPhone 16 Pro 128GB R24,999 30 days 19 days iPhone 16 Pro Max 128GB R30,499 37 days 23 days iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB R41,499 50 days 31 days

Better deal for US workers — but many countries worse off than South Africa

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

It is interesting to compare the findings above with Picodi’s iPhone Index, which calculates how many days people in several countries would need to work to buy the latest iPhone Pro model.

While the iPhone 16 Pro would cost 30 days of earnings in South Africa, Picodi found that the average US employee could afford one after saving five days’ wages.

South African iPhone fans are far better off than those in Türkiye, the Philippines, and Brazil, who must work around 70 days to buy the latest iPhone Pro.

Considering the iPhone 16’s successor will be launched in September 2025, keen buyers may want to hold on to their money for a while longer.

While the iPhone 17 will offer better hardware and features than the current line-up, iPhones are also highly regarded for their longevity.

Models that are a few years old still receive feature and security updates for many years. While this is also available on select Android smartphones, Apple offers this peace of mind across its range.

As with many other products, the previous year’s devices can see substantial price cuts in the first few months after the latest model arrives. Therefore, the iPhone 16 range could soon be much more affordable.