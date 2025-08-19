4G smartphones for under R100 — Vodacom and MTN explain who qualifies

Vodacom and MTN have revealed specific criteria to determine whether customers qualify to buy their cheapest 4G smartphones.

Both of South Africa’s two biggest mobile network operators launched promotions offering 4G smartphones for under R100.

These offers are intended to aid in migrating mobile users off older 2G and 3G technologies. The networks will sunset these legacy technologies in the coming years to open up capacity for 4G and 5G.

While the prices of 4G smartphones have decreased in recent years, MyBroadband’s most recent analyses have found that the most affordable options still cost around R500 or more.

To accelerate the transition, MTN launched its Smartphone For All initiative in May 2025. Its goal is to distribute more than 1.2 million affordable 4G-enabled devices to selected customers by the end of 2026.

The first phase saw 5,000 Itel AC51 smartphones distributed to qualifying customers at R99, with no additional costs. This device normally sells for around R749.

The AC51 features a 5-inch display, 32GB internal storage, a 5MP rear and 2MP front camera, and a 2,050mAh battery.

In the ongoing second phase, MTN is distributing various brands’ low-end 4G smartphones to 130,000 prepaid customers. The final phase will see a further 1.1 million smartphones distributed.

Vodacom followed suit by rolling out an even more affordable option as part of a Mandela Month promotion that launched in late July 2025.

For R67, selected customers will get the Vodacom Kicka 6, a 5.45-inch smartphone with 32GB internal memory, 1GB RAM, and 5MP rear and front cameras. It is normally priced at R599.

Many MyBroadband readers have expressed interest in buying cheap smartphones in the past few weeks.

However, there is no way to apply for the offers. Given that the goal is to transition users from older devices, Vodacom and MTN are carefully selecting eligible customers themselves.

How Vodacom and MTN select customers

Vodacom Kicka 6

While one might assume this involved considering socio-economic standing, including monthly earnings, that is not the case.

Vodacom told MyBroadband that its offer is only available to preselected customers based on tenure — meaning they must be loyal and longstanding users — who are currently actively using a 2G handset.

In addition, the initiative is currently available only through selected stores in KwaZulu-Natal, while Mpumalanga and Limpopo stores will go live with the offering in September 2025.

Vodacom said it was too early to share the number of devices it had distributed under the promotion since it was only launched in July.

“With that said, we are pleased with the positive response from customers so far, and we are closely monitoring performance to ensure success,” Vodacom said.

“For many, this is their first smartphone experience, so it is incredibly rewarding for us to see them engage and explore a new phone.”

MTN’s R99 smartphone offer is available to customers who have been active on its network for over six months and are currently using a 2G or a 3G device.

“The offer is extended purely based on the customer’s tenure and device type, with the aim of bridging the digital divide and improving access to modern connectivity,” MTN South Africa said.

“If you qualify, you will receive an SMS notification inviting you to redeem the offer via USSD by dialling *142#.”

The mobile network said that thousands had already benefited from the initiative, thanks in part to a distribution agreement with the Nazareth Baptist Church.

“We have successfully reached our Phase 1 milestone and are now in Phase 2, with plans to expand availability across more retail locations to ensure broader access to the offer,” MTN said.