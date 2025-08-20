BlackBerry is back, sort of

Chinese company Zinwa Technologies is preparing to revive old BlackBerry Classic phones, bringing back the much-loved physical QWERTY keyboard and retrofitting the devices with modern hardware.

Android Authority first reported on Zinwa Technologies’ plans. It is working to bring back a limited number of BlackBerry Classic phones running Android.

This comes after BlackBerry’s legacy devices stopped functioning reliably in January 2022, when the company decommissioned services for older versions of its operating system.

BlackBerry notified users that the change would impact data functionality, phone calls, SMS, and emergency services.

However, Zinwa Technologies is resurrecting a limited number of BlackBerry Classic Q20 devices, which will be known as the Zinwa Q25 Pro when reborn.

To ensure the hardware is compatible with Android, the company is retrofitting the devices with a new main board and modern hardware.

This includes a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage capacity. The BlackBerry Classic’s touchscreen also helps avoid issues with the Android interface.

The Helio G99 processor supports 4G connectivity, and MediaTek describes the 6nm processor as a gaming chip offering “incredible power efficiency.”

Other changes include upgrading the Q20’s original battery pack by around 15% to 3,000mAh, which Zinwa Technologies said will provide a day’s battery power.

The Q25 Pro will also feature upgraded cameras, with a 5MP selfie camera and a 50MP rear shooter. The team also replaced the microUSB port with USB Type-C for better charging and data transfer speeds.

Demonstrations shared by Zinwa Technologies show that BlackBerry’s capacitive trackpad runs seamlessly on the upgraded device.

The Zinwa Q25 Pro currently runs a bare-bones version of Android 13. The company hasn’t revealed any plans to upgrade to new versions of the mobile operating system.

This could change if there is enough interest to encourage further development, but buyers should not expect long-term software support from the company.

The Zinwa Q25 costs $420 (R7,406 excl. VAT and duties). However, the company also sells a DIY kit to transform your old BlackBerry Q20 for $320 (R5,643 excl. VAT and duties).

Zinwa plans to begin shipping devices to the first 100 backers by the end of August 2025 and enter mass production in mid-September.

The company has an online store, and it appears as though it is offering shipping to South Africa.

What made BlackBerry a hit

BlackBerry was once South Africa’s favourite phone brand, being voted the coolest brand in the country for three years running — from 2011 to 2013.

BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), its native messaging app, was also voted the coolest phone app during the same period.

The brand’s dominance in South Africa was due to its solid entry-level smartphone, the BlackBerry Curve 8520, uncapped data with BlackBerry Internet Service (BIS), and the popularity of BBM.

As parents handed down older BlackBerry devices to their children when upgrade their two-year contract, they gained traction among young people.

BIS offered unlimited on-device data usage for R59 per month — an unmatched offering at 20% of the cost of a gigabyte of mobile data in South Africa at the time.

However, BlackBerry fell from South Africa’s top spot in 2014, when smartphones from brands like Apple and Samsung started to gain popularity in the local market.

WhatsApp’s rise as a cross-platform mobile messaging service and BlackBerry’s reluctance to make BBM available on competitor devices also contributed to its downfall.

The nail in the coffin was high congestion on the BIS network, resulting in slow data speeds for users. The service also went offline for extended periods of time.

These factors combined to dethrone BlackBerry with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Huawei smartphones quickly overtaking it.