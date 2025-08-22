Truecaller rejects allegations that it breaks South African laws

Truecaller has rejected claims that it violates South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) by uploading users’ contact lists to its databases.

A Truecaller spokesperson said this is a common misconception surrounding the call screening app’s use. They said allowing permission to access a device’s contacts doesn’t mean they are being uploaded.

“The misconception exists because of app permissions,” they said.

The spokesperson explained that when you install the Truecaller app, it requests various permissions, such as access to the device’s contact book.

“Truecaller’s mandatory permission is called contacts access. If you say no, then Truecaller cannot function without this permission,” the spokesperson said.

“Contacts access does not equal contacts upload.”

They explained that contact access isn’t for Truecaller to add more numbers to its database. Instead, it checks to see if the number calling a user exists in their phone book.

There are two possible scenarios when a Truecaller user receives a call: either they have it saved to their contacts and it is therefore a known number, or they don’t have it saved and it is considered unknown.

“Truecaller needs to check an incoming call. Is it known or unknown? If it’s known, then Truecaller does not participate,” they said.

“It’s like a flowchart check. If unknown, that means it is not saved, and Truecaller must match it against the database and send the result while the phone is still ringing. It needs to happen in milliseconds.”

Truecaller previously told MyBroadband that there is a tradeoff between the right to privacy and people’s right to know who is calling them.

They rebutted claims from various legal experts who previously said that the call screening app likely violated South African law as it allowed users to feed numbers from their contacts into its database.

One such expert is Werksmans Attorneys’ regulatory practice head, Ahmore Burger-Smidt, who warned that Truecaller potentially violates POPIA.

Possible POPIA violations

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Werksmans Attorneys’ regulatory practice head

Burger-Smidt explained that the law states that personal information may not be transferred out of the country unless the foreign firm has binding corporate rules or agreements that comply with POPIA.

She added that it was very possible that non-subscribers were unaware that their data had been uploaded and that Truecaller was using it.

She said Truecaller’s terms and conditions shift the responsibility to users by stipulating that users must obtain consent before providing the data.

However, Burger-Smidt explained that, despite this, Truecaller remains the entity determining the mandate and process for collecting personal information.

Therefore, in the eyes of POPIA, Truecaller remains the “responsible party” and cannot be absolved of its responsibilities because it collected information from a user.

She acknowledged that the platform lets non-users unlist their numbers. However, she said many of these non-users likely don’t know that their data has been collected to begin with.

“To this end, Truecaller should notify, by SMS or email, each person who is added to its database,” Burger-Smidt argued.

These people should then be pointed to Truecaller’s privacy policy and be notified that they can delist from the database.

Truecaller has not said whether it would consider such a notification system. Instead, it explained that it tried to balance people’s right to know who’s calling them with their right to privacy.

It emphasised that non-users could unlist their numbers, that users sharing their contacts was their choice, and that obtaining consent was their responsibility.

“This way, the inherent fundamental right of users to know who is calling them is balanced with any person’s desire to be unlisted,” it said.

“This way, we endeavour to make users’ communication safe and trustful and help them to save themselves from potential fraud and other crimes.”