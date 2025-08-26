Big mistake on major smartphone app store in South Africa

Apple has mistakenly listed Hollywoodbets as the top free iPhone game on its App Store charts for weeks, with other betting apps also featuring in the gaming category.

While the casino and betting industry often refer to online gambling as “interactive gaming,” the gaming categories on Apple and Google’s app marketplaces generally exclude services where users can win real money.

Hollywoodbets is not the only gambling app listed in the App Store’s gaming category. At the time of publication, Jackpot City was 39th on the App Store charts in South Africa.

Betway’s app is not in the gaming category, ranking 38th on the Top Free Apps charts of the iPhone App Store.

MyBroadband contacted Apple, Hollywoodbets, and Jackpot City for comment about the anomaly. Apple did not respond despite multiple requests for comment. Jackpot City did not immediately comment.

Hollywoodbets said it only became aware of the situation after MyBroadband contacted it and said the categorisation was not within its control.

“We immediately engaged the App Store to rectify the matter and have escalated it to the highest level for resolution,” a spokesperson said.

“Hollywoodbets remains committed to full compliance and takes its responsibility towards responsible gambling with the utmost seriousness.”

The National Gambling Board and its executive custodian, trade and industry minister Parks Tau, have raised concerns about the proliferation of sports betting and online gambling in South Africa.

InfoQuest conducted a survey in April 2025, which found that nearly half of respondents (48%) said they are gambling more often than a year ago.

The April survey was a follow-up to InfoQuest’s March 2024 study on approximately 300 South African gamblers.

“This surge in frequency points to growing engagement, possibly fuelled by the rise of easily accessible online platforms, aggressive marketing, and shifting social norms,” said InfoQuest managing director Claire Heckrath.

Heckrath said a third of gamblers claim to use surplus funds. “This means that a concerning 63% are likely using money meant for essentials, savings, or other financial commitments,” she said.

Concerns about gambling advertising in South Africa

Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition

A recent study by the National Gambling Board revealed that gambling companies have used online advertising strategies not compliant with local legislation.

“The National Gambling Act prohibits the placing of advertisements in media primarily directed at persons under the age of 18,” Tau stated.

“There is an issue of sponsorship of family-friendly programmes, where major bookkeepers sponsor them. This results in the increase of visibility and frequency of gambling content during shows mostly viewed by minors.”

It should be noted that, notwithstanding the incorrect categorisation of the Hollywoodbets and Jackpot City apps on the App Store, they carry a 17+ age restriction, the maximum Apple currently allows.

In July, Apple announced that it was updating its age rating system to add 13+, 16+, and 18+. However, this does not yet appear to have rolled out to the South African App Store.

Only online sports betting remains legal in South Africa

Screenshot of Apple’s iPhone App Store charts, taken on 26 August 2025

Another concern industry watchers and the National Gambling Board have raised is the advent of casino games on licensed South African sports betting platforms.

The National Gambling Board has repeatedly stated that online gambling remains prohibited in South Africa, except for betting on sports and horse racing.

Despite this, many licensed and prominent sportsbook operators continue to offer online casino games, such as slots, roulette, and blackjack.

The National Gambling Board highlighted this as a significant point of non-compliance from betting operators, stating that online bookmakers offered online casino games illegally.

Its position on online gambling is supported by a 2011 Supreme Court decision involving Piggs Peak Casino, which upheld a High Court ruling that online gambling was not permitted in South Africa.

However, legal experts at the time explained that what prevented companies from offering online gambling in South Africa was that getting a licence to run a legal online casino was impossible.

While the National Gambling Amendment Act introduced regulated online gambling and was assented to by former President Thabo Mbeki in 2008, it was never put into operation.

There have been several attempts to introduce new laws to govern online gambling in South Africa, primarily from the Democratic Alliance, but these have not made it through Parliament.

Money spinner

Gross Gambling Revenue trends from 2009 to 2024 between casinos, betting, bingo, and limited payout machines (LPM)

Online betting operators have generated substantial additional tax revenue for the provincial governments that issue their licences.

According to the National Gambling Board’s latest annual report, South Africans wagered R1.14 trillion during the financial year that ended on 31 March 2024.

Gross revenues from gambling reached R59.3 billion during the year, with 60.5% attributed to betting, primarily online, on events like horse racing and sports.

The report did not clarify whether earnings from casino games offered by online sportsbook platforms were being aggregated under betting or another category.

Nationally, betting far outpaced other forms of gambling, generating a turnover of R761 billion — more than double that of traditional casinos, which brought in R297 billion.

The Western Cape and Mpumalanga provincial governments have been the biggest winners from gambling licences used by online sports betting companies.

Mpumalanga recorded the highest gambling turnover, or bets placed, at R359.3 billion, followed closely by the Western Cape at R353.2 billion. Gauteng, South Africa’s wealthiest province, trailed at R173.7 billion.

The National Gambling Board’s report showed that the Western Cape earned over 30% of tax revenues from gambling, banking almost R1.46 billion during the year.

Gauteng was in second place with R1.15 billion in taxes collected (23.8%), while Mpumalanga was third with nearly R890 million (17.8%) and KwaZulu-Natal fourth with R734 million (15.2%) collected.